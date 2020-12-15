BREAKING! Ashish Chanchlani to enter Bigg Boss 14?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with explosive news from the world of television.

Colors’ most popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 has been grabbing many eye-balls. From ex-contestants of the show as challengers to evicted contestants of the season, the makers are filling up the Bigg Boss 14 house with many interesting faces to ensure full entertainment to the viewers. (Read here: This is why Ashish Chanchlani is so popular)

Well, now the buzz is that popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani might also enter the show.

Yes, you heard it right!

Ashish himself tweeted and announced his participation in the show, leaving his fans excited.

Have a look at his tweets:

Biig bosss i am coming baby... — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) December 15, 2020

Milte hai jan mein guys see ya :* — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) December 15, 2020

…..

While Ashish will be one of the best picks for the show in terms of providing entertainment, we’re aren’t sure if Ashish’s tweet is genuine or a cryptic one.

The funny and witty person that Ashish is always makes his fans and viewers fall for his funny pranks and tricks.

We hope the announcement is not one amongst his many pranks on the audience.

Do you want to see Ashish in Bigg Boss 14 house?

Do you think Ashish is trying to prank us?

Post your thoughts in the comment section below.

