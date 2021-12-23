Love Blossoms! Actress Richa Chadha to marry long time boyfriend Ali Faizal next year in the month of March

MUMBAI : Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been in a relationship for a long time now, have confirmed to tie the knot in March 2022.

A source close to the couple has informed that the couple has decided to have a summer wedding next year. The wedding will reportedly be a two-city affair – in Mumbai and Delhi. Reportedly, the couple has planned to keep their wedding a low-key profile and it would be attended by only their close friends and family.

The couple has several projects lined up ahead of them starting April so they have reportedly worked out their dates and settled for a summer wedding.

Ali and Richa were ready to tie the knot in April 2020. However, they had to postpone their wedding plans owing to the pandemic. The couple has only grown strong in their relationship with each passing year.

They met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012 for the first time. Their friendship eventually blossomed into love and they have been painting the town with their love story ever since. The actors have also rolled out their production house named, ‘Pushing Buttons Studio’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali is working on a few Hollywood projects. Richa, on the other hand, will reportedly be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series ‘Heeramandi’. However, the actress is yet to officially confirm and announce the same.

Credit: ETimes