Love is in the Air! Ishan Khatter’s reaction to girlfriend Ananya Pandey’s new looks is surely unmissable

MUMBAI: Gehraiyaan actor Ananya Pandey took to her Instagram to share some hot stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the photos, Ananya Panday wore a light blue denim crop top, with matching pants and a jacket. She wore minimal makeup, kept her hair loose, and paired her outfit with animal-print heels.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya captioned the post, "Blue jean baby (denim pants) #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th (wave and blue heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, Ishaan commented, "Geeeeeez. Hi, stunner :)"

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, commented, "Wowww." While actor Mrunal Thakur dropped a fire emoji, Neelam Kothari Soni posted red heart and fire emojis Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Love this look."

Ishaan and Ananya recently made headlines after the rumoured couple went to celebrate New Year together at the Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan. The duo did not share any pictures of them together from the vacation but was spotted together at the Mumbai airport, as they returned from Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Ananya has several projects in the pipeline. She will be seen next in Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson.

Credit: Hindustan Times