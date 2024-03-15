Loved Bastar? Here are 4 upcoming controversial movies you shouldn't miss

MUMBAI: Bastar – The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen, the director earlier brought to us The Kerala Story. Bastar: The Naxal Story stars Adah Sharma, Anangsha Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Indira Tiwari, Raima Sen, Shilpa Shukla and many others.

The movie is based on the real life incidents of Naxals in Chhattisgarh. The Bastar rebellion broke out in 1910 in present day Chattisgarh. The movie has finally hit the theatres and the audience are giving their reviews. While the story showed the dark side of naxalites and how they take innocent lives, the topic of the story was something that had started a debate right from the time the movie was announced.

Also read - Bastar the Naxal Story Review: Adah Sharma starrer is a hard, unflinching look at the dark underbelly of maoism

While the audience is applauding Adah Sharma’s acting skills, we are here with a list of movies which are upcoming and have a potential to start a debate just like this one. Check out the movie below:

Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda, along being an actor, turns a director and writer for this movie. We will also get to watch Ankita Lokhande who earned a lot of recognition from her recent stint in Bigg Boss 17. The movie is based on the life and struggle of Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. While the movie is going to show the story of the freedom fighter, there is a part of the audience that claims that the movie is made to glorify the person. This has really started a big discussion on social media and now everyone’s waiting for the movie to be released which will happen on March 22.

Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra

This movie is based on one of the most controversial topics and anyone who is even slightly interested in politics is now waiting to watch this movie, only to see what they are actually going to represent. The movie is directed by M.K. Shivaaksh and it is said to be releasing this month. However, the release date is not yet confirmed.

The Sabarmati Report

Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna starrer this Ranjan Chandel directorial movie will be based on the Godhra incident. The movie is an Ekta Kapoor produced movie. The subject of the movie is quite heavy and controversial. The movie is set to be released on 3rd May this year.

Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad

The story of this movie is based around the time of Hyderabad Liberation Movement in 1948 and is aimed at capturing the struggles of Andhra Pradesh and its citizens during the days of independence as they fought to reclaim their religion and identity in the face of military and political oppression. The movie is directed by Yaata Satyanarayana and stars Raj Arjun, Bobby Simha and Anusuya Bharadwaj. The movie has been released today.

Which movie are you looking forward to? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

