Loved Bastar? Here are 4 upcoming controversial movies you shouldn't miss

While the audience is applauding Adah Sharma’s acting skills, we are here with a list of movies which are upcoming and have a potential to start a debate just like this one.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 22:05
movie_image: 
Bastar

MUMBAI: Bastar – The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen, the director earlier brought to us The Kerala Story. Bastar: The Naxal Story stars Adah Sharma, Anangsha Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Indira Tiwari, Raima Sen, Shilpa Shukla and many others.

The movie is based on the real life incidents of Naxals in Chhattisgarh. The Bastar rebellion broke out in 1910 in present day Chattisgarh. The movie has finally hit the theatres and the audience are giving their reviews. While the story showed the dark side of naxalites and how they take innocent lives, the topic of the story was something that had started a debate right from the time the movie was announced.

Also read - Bastar the Naxal Story Review: Adah Sharma starrer is a hard, unflinching look at the dark underbelly of maoism

While the audience is applauding Adah Sharma’s acting skills, we are here with a list of movies which are upcoming and have a potential to start a debate just like this one. Check out the movie below:

Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda, along being an actor, turns a director and writer for this movie. We will also get to watch Ankita Lokhande who earned a lot of recognition from her recent stint in Bigg Boss 17. The movie is based on the life and struggle of Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. While the movie is going to show the story of the freedom fighter, there is a part of the audience that claims that the movie is made to glorify the person. This has really started a big discussion on social media and now everyone’s waiting for the movie to be released which will happen on March 22.

Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra

This movie is based on one of the most controversial topics and anyone who is even slightly interested in politics is now waiting to watch this movie, only to see what they are actually going to represent. The movie is directed by M.K. Shivaaksh and it is said to be releasing this month. However, the release date is not yet confirmed.

The Sabarmati Report

Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna starrer this Ranjan Chandel directorial movie will be based on the Godhra incident. The movie is an Ekta Kapoor produced movie. The subject of the movie is quite heavy and controversial. The movie is set to be released on 3rd May this year.

Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad

The story of this movie is based around the time of Hyderabad Liberation Movement in 1948 and is aimed at capturing the struggles of Andhra Pradesh and its citizens during the days of independence as they fought to reclaim their religion and identity in the face of military and political oppression. The movie is directed by Yaata Satyanarayana and stars Raj Arjun, Bobby Simha and Anusuya Bharadwaj. The movie has been released today.

Also read - Bastar the Naxal Story Review: Adah Sharma starrer is a hard, unflinching look at the dark underbelly of maoism

Which movie are you looking forward to? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Razakar The Sabarmati Report godhra incident godhra movie Bastar the naxal story Bastar Adah Sharma Adah Sharma movies Sudipto Sen The Kerala Story Swatantra Veer Savarkar veer savarkar movie Randeep Hooda Ankita Lokhande Upcoming movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 22:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Trending News Today: From Amitabh Bachchan’s health update to Alice Kaushik in Khatron ke Khiladi-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Vedaa actress Sharvari will make your heart pound with her glam and hot looks from latest photo shoot
MUMBAI: Actress Sharvari Wagh has been winning over the hearts of her fans with her amazing performances over the years...
Loved Bastar? Here are 4 upcoming controversial movies you shouldn't miss
MUMBAI: Bastar – The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen, the director earlier brought to us The Kerala Story....
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Nidhi commits suicide, Karan gets arrested
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
12th Fail: Fan Fiction! Fans imagine a Rajkumar Hirani version of the movie, here’s how it goes
MUMBAI: 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar has motivated a big part of the audience and was very...
Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Prachi shocked to see Ranbir alive
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episodes of ZEE TV's KumKum Bhagya, viewers can expect more high-voltage drama in Purvi's...
Recent Stories
Amitabh
Trending News Today: From Amitabh Bachchan’s health update to Alice Kaushik in Khatron ke Khiladi-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Amitabh
Trending News Today: From Amitabh Bachchan’s health update to Alice Kaushik in Khatron ke Khiladi-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Sharvari
Vedaa actress Sharvari will make your heart pound with her glam and hot looks from latest photo shoot
Rajkumar
12th Fail: Fan Fiction! Fans imagine a Rajkumar Hirani version of the movie, here’s how it goes
Sobhita
Sobhita Dhulipala ready to make waves in Hollywood with 'Monkey Man': A glance at her remarkable journey
Sidharth
Yodha Twitter Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani’s performances highly appreciated by netizens
Alaya
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Alaya F shares HOT rehearsal video of ‘Wallah Habibi’ – Take a look