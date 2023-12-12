Lovely! Check out how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary in London

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, or as fans like to call them, Virushka, have been setting couple goals with their relationship. Fans love how they keep things private and how much they cherish each other.

There is no doubt that Virushka make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot of love and togetherness in 2017 and since then they are painting the town red with their wonderful chemistry. The couple had a spectacular wedding in Tuscany, Italy and surprised everyone.

The couple has been the talk of the town for some time now as there are rumours that Anushka is expecting another baby. The couple is also looked up for their chemistry. There are times when Anushka is spotted in the stadium cheering for her hubby Virat while he makes our country proud.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has really set some high goals for a happy married life and now the couple has completed 6 years of their marriage. Now on the occasion of their 6th wedding anniversary, the couple made sure to make it all special. So the couple celebrated their anniversary in London, U.K.

Check out the pictures from their cake-cutting ceremony:

As we can see the couple really happy by each other’s side, celebrating the anniversary.

What do you think about this cute couple? Tell us your view in the comment section below.

