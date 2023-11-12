Really! Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya to tie the knot soon? New video sparks marriage rumors

Recently on Koffee With Karan, Ananya Panday said that Janhvi Kapoor would be the kind of wife who would take her husband to temples to seek blessings.
MUMBAI: Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor has been making news not just for her movie choices but also for rumored dating Shikhar Pahariya. The duo often party together and comment on each other's social media posts off and on. Shikhar made quite a few people sit up and take notice when he wished the Dhadak star on her last birthday. The rumored couple is now again in the news.

Janhvi and Shikhar were seen offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday. While Janhvi is seen in a pink saree, Shihar chose to wear plain white kurta pajamas.   

Now a new video has surfaced where Janhvi and Shikhar are seen seeking blessings of Lord Shiva. Check it out;

Recently on Koffee With Karan, Ananya Panday said that Janhvi Kapoor would be the kind of wife who would take her husband to temples to seek blessings. Seems like what the Gehraiyaan actress said might be true.

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and is a polo player, entrepreneur and a philanthropist.   

