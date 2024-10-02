Lovely! From Jab We Met to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, these movies have re-released in theatres for this Valentine’s week

MUMBAI: There are times when the subject of the movie drives in a lot of audience. We have seen a lot of love stories with amazing actors and a lot of emotions. Now its Valentine’s week going on and the audience are in the mood of love stories.

Surely the entertainment quotient of the movies has gone up since some of the movies really have an amazing script and actors. There are people in the audience who love to see some amazing stories but now it’s going to be more amazing because the audience will get to watch some of the earlier love stories in theatres as the movies have re-released on the occasion of Valentine’s week.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Did you know Ranbir Kapoor didn’t charge any fees to play lead in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, here are other stars who worked for free in their films

Check out the list of movies that have re-released this week:

Jab We Met

This is one of the most admired love stories starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed by Imtiaz Ali. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s performance was so loved by the audience that it became one of their most favorite performances. To the people who missed watching the movie in theatres, here’s the chance.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This was a 2013 movie which showed great friendship and love story. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunaal Kapur. The movie very effortlessly captured the essence of friendship and conveyed that while you want to see everything, it’s not possible as something will be missed and that’s okay.

Mohabbatein

This rebel love story of school students had really worked it’s magic on the audience so well that even today the effect remains and people still watch it on TV. Now the audience has the chance to watch it in theatre once again. This YRF movie was directed by Aditya Chopra and featured some great actors like Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma, Shamita Shetty, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh. This is the perfect Valentine’s week movie.

Dil Toh paagal Hai

This college love triangle never gets old. Starring Shahrukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, this college love story gives all the butterflies in your stomach and will really make you go crazy in love with its dance and music. The movie was directed by Yash Chopra and released in 1997. On a Valentine’s day, this will really be a treat to watch.

Pyaar ka Punchnama 1 and 2

This is the movie that helped all its actors earn the fame and attention which then led to a beautiful journey into the acting world. The movie was directed by Luv Ranjan and while in Valantine’s week things are too lovey-dovey, this is for the singles and the ones who have been through a toxic relationship. The first part of the movie is where Kartik Aaryan’s most famous monologue comes from. The first part of the movie features Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj Sharma, Divyenndu and Sunny Singh. In the second part, we don’t get to see Divyenndu but instead we see Omkar Kapoor while the actresses remained same.

Veer Zaara

Veer Zaara tells a love story that goes beyond the boundaries. It stars Shahrukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji. We also get to see Amitabh bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Hema Malini. The movie talks about a bond of love that takes patience and strength. This movie is one of the best movies of the Hindi cinema when it comes to love stories.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The most running movie of India, also known as DDLJ, stars Shahrukh Khan and Kajol in the leads and shows a rebellious love story that never gets old. This is where we get the famous dialogue “Ja Simran ja, jeele apni zindagi” from. There’s no denying, the movie is still loved by the audience and this time we have to chance to watch it once again in theatres.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

Recently released, this Ranbir Kapoor and Sharaddha Kapoor starrer movie gave an insight about the new-generation love and how things go down between two strangers who fall in love. The movie was directed by Luv Ranjan and has a cameo appearance of Kartik Aaryan. This movie also marks a debut of Boney Kapoor as actor. The movie is a rom-com and has everything you would expect from a rom-com movie including an airport scene but it’s all in a unique way which makes up for one more reason you should go and watch it in theatres this week.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Once again, here comes Luv Ranjan with a unique tale of love and friendship. This movie talks more about friendship than love where Sonu played by Kartik Aaryan tries his best to save his best friend Titu played by Sunny Singh from a vicious would-be-life partner Sweety played by Nushrratt Bharuccha. The movie also features Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma. A chance to watch this movie in theatres once again is definitely something that shouldn’t be missed.

Also read - Woah! Kartik Aaryan reveals that he let go of his fees for Shehzaada since the film was suffering from 'money crisis'

All of these movies about love and friendship are sure you give you the comfort and happiness you are looking for this Valentine’s week.

So which movie will you go to theatres for? Tell us your answers in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.