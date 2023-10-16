Lovely! Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's most adorable moments on their wedding anniversary; Says ‘Forever Kinda Love…’

Every time they post a sweet photo or a genuine moment of their family on social media, they unquestionably know how to catch people's attention. On Monday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan marked their 11th wedding anniversary. Kareena posted a sweet photo of herself and Saif on Instagram to mark the occasion.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 18:05
movie_image: 
Kareena

MUMBAI: Power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor started out as co-stars before falling in love and becoming devoted parents to their two sons. Every time they post a sweet photo or a genuine moment of their family on social media, they unquestionably know how to catch people's attention. On Monday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan marked their 11th wedding anniversary. Kareena posted a sweet photo of herself and Saif on Instagram to mark the occasion.

(Also read: What! When Anurag Kashyap broke his silence on Kareena Kapoor Khan rejecting his film ‘Bombay Velvet’: “Next time you shouldn’t ask…”

In the most recent pictures, the actor posted on Instagram, Kareena and Saif were basically flaunting the couple's goals. Saif could be seen standing next to Kareena in the image as she smiled widely and ate her pizza. "This is US (red heart emoticon) You, Me and Pizza…Forever Kinda Love… Happy Anniversary husband." added in the caption.

Take A Look:-

 
After dating for a while, Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012. He previously wed the actor, Amrita Singh. They split up in 2004. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are the two kids that Saif and Amrita have. Taimur Ali Khan was born in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan was born in 2021; they are Saif and Kareena's two boys.

In an recent interview, When asked about their interfaith relationship, Kareena stated, “We spend so much time discussing interfaith (relationships). So much energy, so much that they are 10 years apart. The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and I is that we like each other and enjoy our company. How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is that isn’t even a point of discussion.”

The last time Kareena appeared in Sujoy Ghosh-directed film Jaane Jaan. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma appeared in the Netflix suspenseful film. The Buckingham Murders, Hansal Mehta's upcoming movie, is in the works for her.

(Also read: Oops! Throwback to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan took a 'funny' dig at Kajol

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Free Press Journal

Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan Kajol Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Karan Johar Dharma Productions We Are Family Arjun Rampal Bollywood 3 Idiots Talaash Jaane Jaan Laal Singh Chaddha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 18:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Lovely! Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's most adorable moments on their wedding anniversary; Says ‘Forever Kinda Love…’
MUMBAI: Power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor started out as co-stars before falling in love and becoming...
Imlie: What! Dadi is suspicious about Agastya’s marriage, wants to know about Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
Must Read: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s INTENSE ROMANCE on-screen seems to be the driving factor of Sony TV’s Barsatein!
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Imlie: What! Imlie gets shocked on Agastya applies sindoor to her hairline
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
Audience Verdict: Is Pakhi justified in calling Malti Devi a STRANGER in the Kapadia Mansion?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa’ is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in...
Nimisha Vakharia and Aishwarya Khare share their views on the auspicious festival Navratri
MUMBAI :The auspicious festival of Navratri has kickstarted a day ago and everyone is in a celebratory mood. Our...
Recent Stories
Kareena
Lovely! Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's most adorable moments on their wedding anniversary; Says ‘Forever Kinda Love…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ganapath
Tiger Shroff shared about his character in Ganapath, says "I have never played so many shades before"
Amitabh Bachchan
What! Amitabh Bachchan apologizes to fans as he could not respond to their birthday wishes due to THIS reason, Read on to know more
Ganapath
Team Ganapath to launch action promo with fans and media at the first pre-release event at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema!
Parineeti
Really! Parineeti Chopra shares stunning pics from Maldives trips, clarifies, “NOT on my honeymoon”
1
Wow! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha unveil the first glimpse of their wedding documentary
Kangana
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut makes a MAJOR announcement about the release date of her movie Emergency, read to know more