Lovely! Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's most adorable moments on their wedding anniversary; Says ‘Forever Kinda Love…’

MUMBAI: Power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor started out as co-stars before falling in love and becoming devoted parents to their two sons. Every time they post a sweet photo or a genuine moment of their family on social media, they unquestionably know how to catch people's attention. On Monday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan marked their 11th wedding anniversary. Kareena posted a sweet photo of herself and Saif on Instagram to mark the occasion.

In the most recent pictures, the actor posted on Instagram, Kareena and Saif were basically flaunting the couple's goals. Saif could be seen standing next to Kareena in the image as she smiled widely and ate her pizza. "This is US (red heart emoticon) You, Me and Pizza…Forever Kinda Love… Happy Anniversary husband." added in the caption.

After dating for a while, Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012. He previously wed the actor, Amrita Singh. They split up in 2004. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are the two kids that Saif and Amrita have. Taimur Ali Khan was born in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan was born in 2021; they are Saif and Kareena's two boys.

In an recent interview, When asked about their interfaith relationship, Kareena stated, “We spend so much time discussing interfaith (relationships). So much energy, so much that they are 10 years apart. The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and I is that we like each other and enjoy our company. How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is that isn’t even a point of discussion.”

The last time Kareena appeared in Sujoy Ghosh-directed film Jaane Jaan. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma appeared in the Netflix suspenseful film. The Buckingham Murders, Hansal Mehta's upcoming movie, is in the works for her.

