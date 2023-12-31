Lovely! Kareena Kapoor shares a special moment when she fell in love with Saif Ali Khan; Says ‘That was the moment that I...I just lost my mind’

MUMBAI: In Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are among the most loved celebrity couples. They never hesitate to publicly declare their affection for one another. While Saif has frequently complimented Bebo in his interviews, Kareena frequently posts their adorable pictures with sentimental messages. In a recent section of the newest Koffee With Karan 8 episode, the performers showered one other with love once more.

Saif and his mother, seasoned actress Sharmila Tagore, made an appearance on the chat show. During the program, Kareena's personal video message was played for them, giving them a delightful surprise.

When asked in the video what Saif meant to her, Kareena responded, "He is my entire being. He’s my entire universe. My whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him. He's my life."

Kareena also remembered the instant she "fell" in love with Saif. Speaking candidly about the special occasion in Ladakh, Kareena stated, "He was sitting on top of a makeup vanity van in Ladakh without his t-shirt. And I was like who is that guy? And they were like it’s Saif and then I looked closer and I was like 'Oh, my God. That’s Saif'. That was the moment that I...I just lost my mind. That was it."

Together, Saif and Kareena have starred in movies including Agent Vinod, Kurbaan, and Tashan. Their sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan are the proud children of the couple, who got married in 2012. Regarding work, Kareena's next project, The Buckingham Murders, was just screened at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Hansal Mehta is the director of the film, which is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kareena will next be seen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in The Crew. She also makes a brief appearance in Singham Again, Rohit Shetty's Independence Day 2024 release. Saif will appear alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara.

