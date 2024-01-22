Lovely! Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s UNSEEN photos from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' set take the internet on storm; Fans react!

MUMBAI: Film enthusiasts will always hold a special place in their hearts for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed by Karan Johar and released in 2016. The movie has had a profound effect, from Shah Rukh Khan's Ek Tarfa Pyar to its hit songs and unforgettable dialogue. The amazing chemistry between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor also played a part in its success. These two actors have a naturally lovely chemistry that is being brought to everyone's attention by a widely circulated picture from the movie's set.

Fans were thrilled on Saturday when Dharma Productions posted nostalgic photos from the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil sets to their Instagram account. Behind-the-scenes photos of Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor are posted on the page. Aishwarya and Ranbir's never-before-seen photo is particularly noteworthy because it caught everyone's eye and brought back memories of their electrifying on-screen connection.

The image became viral very soon and was posted on Reddit. Some users said Ranbir and Aishwarya had a stronger connection than Ranbir and Anushka in the movie, while others said they would like to see more of the couple since they are the hottest.

The tragic film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is directed, produced, and written by Karan Johar under the brand of Dharma Productions. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan's cameo and Fawad Khan's brief appearance, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in important parts. The film was released all over the world in conjunction with the Diwali celebration, On October 28, 2016.

Credits - Pinkvilla