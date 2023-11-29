Shocking! Ranveer Singh’s reel-life lavish house from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns real a crime scene due to a fatal shoot

The big estate featuring roomy meadows and an expansive, magnificent main building filled with luxurious suites has made headlines due to a gruesome crime. Part of the Gaur Mulberry Mansions, the Randhawa Paradise is situated in Sector 1, Noida Extension, Greater Noida.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 18:18
movie_image: 
Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Remember the opulent home in which Rocky Randhawa lived in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar? The big estate featuring roomy meadows and an expansive, magnificent main building filled with luxurious suites has made headlines due to a gruesome crime. Part of the Gaur Mulberry Mansions, the Randhawa Paradise is situated in Sector 1, Noida Extension, Greater Noida.

Also read:Must Read! Karan Johar reveals he was stressed before the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I just found myself vulnerable and tears rolled down”

A tragic incident has occurred at the residence. According to police reports, on Monday night, November 27, at a farmhouse in Greater Noida West, a 55-year-old man was shot and killed by his son’s father-in-law during a wedding ceremony.

As per the most current report, Ashok Yadav has been recognized as the deceased person by Suniti, the Central Noida deputy commissioner of police. In addition to being a resident of Noida's Sector 51, Ashok Yadav held the position of president of the association of the residents of Sector 51 Block H.

The popular news portals quoted her saying, “The wedding was held at Gaur Mulberry Farmhouse in Greater Noida West and it was there that Shekhar, a resident of Ghaziabad, allegedly shot Ashok dead around 9.30pm on Monday. Ashok’s son and Shekhar’s daughter were going through a divorce because of which the two families were in conflict. Our inquiry has revealed that Shekhar and Ashok had an altercation following which Shekhar shot Ashok twice in the head. There was utter chaos at the venue following the shooting and, in the melee, Shekhar managed to escape. Our inquiry has revealed that Shekhar used a licensed revolver for the attack.”

The mansion played a significant role in the July 28 release of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film directed by Karan Johar. In addition to Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan as their grandparents, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the key roles.

Also read: What! Karan Johar reveals about pretending to be in love with a girl in school, read more

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- News 18

 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi Karan Johar Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Movie News Bollywood OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 18:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really! Kashmiri child artist playing young Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has THIS special connection with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, check it out
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal will soon be in theatres and fans cannot wait for it. The film stars Ranbir KApoor...
Must Read! Pooja Bedi gains rights to late uncle’s properties and she and her maternal aunt’s win legal battle over forged will
MUMBAI: After nearly 20 years, actress Pooja Bedi and her maternal aunts succeeded in winning the case of a forged will...
What! Karan Johar surprisingly confessed 'I lied to my Mom’ for Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji's secret wedding; Says ‘I will never forget it…’
MUMBAI: In an interview for the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar discussed the wedding of Aditya...
Shocking! Ranveer Singh’s reel-life lavish house from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns real a crime scene due to a fatal shoot
MUMBAI: Remember the opulent home in which Rocky Randhawa lived in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan...
Exclusive: Mithu to have a 360 degree transformation; will change from an innocent boy to a strict and harsh person like his father Shiva Pandya in Star Plus’ Pandya Store!
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Pandya Store is one of the most loved dramas right from the time of its inception.The show stars...
Wow! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt step out for an intimate family dinner to celebrate Shaheen Bhatt
MUMBAI:Ranbir Kapoor who is busy with his upcoming Hindi film Animal’s promotions, took a little time off to spend with...
Recent Stories
Ranbir KApoor
Really! Kashmiri child artist playing young Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has THIS special connection with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir KApoor
Really! Kashmiri child artist playing young Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has THIS special connection with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, check it out
Pooja Bedi
Must Read! Pooja Bedi gains rights to late uncle’s properties and she and her maternal aunt’s win legal battle over forged will
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar surprisingly confessed 'I lied to my Mom’ for Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji's secret wedding; Says ‘I will never forget it…’
Ranbir
Wow! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt step out for an intimate family dinner to celebrate Shaheen Bhatt
Shah
Woah! Here’s how the cast of Kal Ho Naa Ho looks now vs then
Sandeep
Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals, “Ranveer Singh backed out of Kabir Singh because it was too dark for him”, says why he was warned about casting Shahid Kapoor