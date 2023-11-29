Shocking! Ranveer Singh’s reel-life lavish house from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns real a crime scene due to a fatal shoot

MUMBAI: Remember the opulent home in which Rocky Randhawa lived in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar? The big estate featuring roomy meadows and an expansive, magnificent main building filled with luxurious suites has made headlines due to a gruesome crime. Part of the Gaur Mulberry Mansions, the Randhawa Paradise is situated in Sector 1, Noida Extension, Greater Noida.

A tragic incident has occurred at the residence. According to police reports, on Monday night, November 27, at a farmhouse in Greater Noida West, a 55-year-old man was shot and killed by his son’s father-in-law during a wedding ceremony.

As per the most current report, Ashok Yadav has been recognized as the deceased person by Suniti, the Central Noida deputy commissioner of police. In addition to being a resident of Noida's Sector 51, Ashok Yadav held the position of president of the association of the residents of Sector 51 Block H.

The popular news portals quoted her saying, “The wedding was held at Gaur Mulberry Farmhouse in Greater Noida West and it was there that Shekhar, a resident of Ghaziabad, allegedly shot Ashok dead around 9.30pm on Monday. Ashok’s son and Shekhar’s daughter were going through a divorce because of which the two families were in conflict. Our inquiry has revealed that Shekhar and Ashok had an altercation following which Shekhar shot Ashok twice in the head. There was utter chaos at the venue following the shooting and, in the melee, Shekhar managed to escape. Our inquiry has revealed that Shekhar used a licensed revolver for the attack.”

The mansion played a significant role in the July 28 release of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film directed by Karan Johar. In addition to Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan as their grandparents, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the key roles.

