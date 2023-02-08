Must Read! Karan Johar reveals he was stressed before the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I just found myself vulnerable and tears rolled down”

After a gap of seven years, Karan Johar made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie has received positive reviews from critics and the audiences. But, Karan recently revealed he was stressed before the release of the film.
MUMBAI : After a gap of seven years, Karan Johar made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, has received positive reviews from critics and the audiences.

The film is also doing very well at the box office and it has already crossed the 50 crore mark. Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Karan spoke about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and revealed that he was stressed before the release of the film.

The filmmaker said, “I have never been this stressed before a release and it was evident. I have close friends who would hug me and they would say that your body is shaking. My friend Kajol came and hugged, and told me 'what has happened to you'. I said I don’t know, I think it’s a combination of the fact that it’s been a seven year gap; also I think a certain anxiety that built over in the last three years within me with a lot that happened on social media. It kind of formed this ball of anxiety which I actually suppressed and I didn’t address, and I think it all just came out.”

“I have never been like this, I just found myself vulnerable and tears rolled down right before the release; then my mum held my hand and she said ‘Are you okay?’ and I just tear-up. I was feeling embarrassed because I was like I have two children and I am the one behaving like the baby in the house. I feel that there was a lot of fear, anxiety, and stress that just came out of the time of the release. But, I am glad that it all just came out because it had to. So, that morning when the film released, I was like it’s out there now, so just hope for the best,” he added.

Have you watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Let us know your reviews in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

