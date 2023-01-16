Luv Ranjan's starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s trailer to be launched along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan release?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 19:30
MUMBAI: Luv Ranjan is a well-known director, known for his interesting takes on love and relationships in modern times and that can be seen in his romantic-comedies. He is known for his super-hit movies like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and more. He is all set to release his next rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This film is the filmmakers fifth directorial.

According to sources, the trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is going to be launched soon. And rumours are that this trailer will be connected to the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, as YRF is distributing both films.

If these rumours are true, fans can expect to be floored with what is to come. Everyone is already waiting in excitement to find out the plot of the story, and see the chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha. No doubt, as the anticipation of the film keeps building, fans can’t keep calm at all.

This is after a very long time in Bollywood that an interesting love story and romance is back, with this Ranbir & Shraddha starrer. The audience's excitement is definitely at an all-time high. Known for his quirky one-liner titles, Luv Ranjan has proved his mettle once again by naming his upcoming romantic film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. Such an attention grabbing title only sparks excitement and anticipation in the viewers, which makes them crave more from the film.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film is also going to star Boney Kapoor, which will be his acting debut, and Dimple Kapadia. It is all set to have a worldwide release during Holi, on 8th March.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: PeepingMoon.com

