Luxurious! Hansika Motwani receives lavish ₹75.5 Lakh BMW gift from family

Hansika posted a picture of her brand-new car to her Instagram account along with the caption, "Welcome home." The actress received a mineral white BMW as a present, and it cost ₹75.50 lakh. The video featured the actress at the wheel of her recently acquired vehicle, with her mother, Mona Motwani, sitting proudly beside her.
MUMBAI: Hansika Motwani started her career as a child actor and is happy right now because, on January 17, 2024, her family gave her a magnificent new BMW 6 Series GT 630i M sports car. The actor from Denikaina Ready announced the news on her social media accounts.

(Also read: Wow! Hansika Motwani enjoys her 1st wedding anniversary with husband Sohael Kasturiya, the vacation pictures are to die for

In terms of her career, Hansika's most recent appearance was in the November 2023 Telugu thriller My Name Is Shruthi. The actress's next roles include those in Guardian and Man, Rowdy Baby, and 105 Minutes.

Shaka Laka Boom Boom was the television show in which Hansika made her acting debut as a young actress. Later, she co-starred with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the key roles in Koi... Mil Gaya.

(Also read: What! Hansika Motwani gets publicly sexualised by Robo Shankar, the team apologises to her

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

