Madgaon Express: Fan Fiction! Netizens point out at loopholes as base for sequel

MUMBAI: The audience has always poured a lot of love and admiration for Kunal Kemmu, who is among the most entertaining actors in the Hindi cinema industry. Kunal Kemmu has been captivating audiences with his performances for a long time and never fails to win our hearts. The actor, who is adored for roles in the Golmaal franchise and Go Goa Gone, has a remarkable on-screen presence.

The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express made a lot of buzz and finally hit the theatres the other day. Under the Excel Entertainment brand, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, the movie is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu. Now that the movie is finally here a lot of people in the audience are appreciating it and giving it a thumbs up.

Earlier, we had reported about how people were imagining a sequence of this movie but now, a lot of people have pointed out some aspects of the movie which according to them are hints at the sequel of the movie. That’s right! There are some scenes which went unnoticed as hints for Madgaon express sequel.

Fans of the movie have appreciated Kunal Kemmu’s direction and also for having an eye for detailing as he has really worked in detail for comedy which is rare. The fans noticed how Pratik Gandhi’s on-screen girlfriend Mariyam’s face is never revealed, not even in the end. Fans are thinking that this will be the reason to think about a sequel

While some have pointed out that the group of friends will come together again for Pinku’s wedding, some others are saying that before marriage the three friends will leave for Vegas. However, a lot of them are pointing out that this might be a ZNMD situation where after the engagement, all the three friends will go for a bachelor trip to Vegas and will make a big mess over there which will surely be entertaining for all of us.

As another hint, Kunal Kemmu’s character, which was a cameo, just gets down at Mumbai Central instead of Bangalore and the audience feel that this can also be a point of continuation in a way. However, we are still not confirmed about this and waiting for more updates from the makers.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.