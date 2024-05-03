Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu REVEALS which movie sequel he would like to be a part of

MUMBAI: One of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi film industry is Kunal Kemmu, as we all know. The actor has never failed to make us laugh, whether it is in Go Goa Gone or the Golmaal franchise. There was once talk that Kunal Kemmu was filming his directorial debut.

Also read - Kunal Khemu to play a middle-class miser in 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'

Earlier, we reported about the official announcement of the trailer release date wherein we got to watch the first looks of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary. Later things got even more interesting with the introduction of Nora Fatehi and other more characters.

Now, at the trailer launch event of Madgaon Express, the cast of the movie got into a fun conversation with the media where they revealed a lot of interesting things. Kunal Kemmu has been in the industry for a long time now and has done many movies like Go Goa Gone, Kalyug, Traffic Signal and many more. When he was asked which movie’s sequel he would be interested in doing, the actor had an interesting reply.

Kunal Kemmu said that out of all the movies, Go Goa Gone was written in the way that it would have a sequel. So he thinks that it would be great to do a sequel to that movie. He also said that when talking about any other movie of his having a sequel, it would not be possible as those movies were not made keeping in mind a sequence.

The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express is going to be released on 22nd March. The movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Madgaon Express is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu and stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi.

Also read -First Look Out! First look of Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi Ileana D’cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy out

Show us your excitement for this upcoming movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.