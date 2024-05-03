Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu REVEALS which movie sequel he would like to be a part of

Kunal Kemmu has been in the industry for a long time now and has done many movies like Go Goa Gone, Kalyug, Traffic Signal and many more. When he was asked which movie’s sequel he would be interested in doing, the actor had an interesting reply.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 18:16
movie_image: 
Kunal

MUMBAI: One of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi film industry is Kunal Kemmu, as we all know. The actor has never failed to make us laugh, whether it is in Go Goa Gone or the Golmaal franchise. There was once talk that Kunal Kemmu was filming his directorial debut.

Also read - Kunal Khemu to play a middle-class miser in 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'

Earlier, we reported about the official announcement of the trailer release date wherein we got to watch the first looks of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary. Later things got even more interesting with the introduction of Nora Fatehi and other more characters.

Now, at the trailer launch event of Madgaon Express, the cast of the movie got into a fun conversation with the media where they revealed a lot of interesting things. Kunal Kemmu has been in the industry for a long time now and has done many movies like Go Goa Gone, Kalyug, Traffic Signal and many more. When he was asked which movie’s sequel he would be interested in doing, the actor had an interesting reply.

Kunal Kemmu said that out of all the movies, Go Goa Gone was written in the way that it would have a sequel. So he thinks that it would be great to do a sequel to that movie. He also said that when talking about any other movie of his having a sequel, it would not be possible as those movies were not made keeping in mind a sequence.

The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express is going to be released on 22nd March. The movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Madgaon Express is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu and stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi.

Also read -First Look Out! First look of Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi Ileana D’cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy out

Show us your excitement for this upcoming movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Kunal Kemmu Soha Ali Khan Golmaal Rohit Shetty MADGAON EXPRESS Farhan Akhtar Divyenndu Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary Nora Fatehi Ritesh Sidhwani comedy movies upcoming hindi movies upcoming comedy movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 18:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: Bijli's family grapples with serious accusations of Suryapratap's murder conspiracy
MUMBAI: The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey SPOILER: Rajesh’s company receives a 3 Crore diamond package
MUMBAI: An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up to...
Pashmina Dhaage Mohabbat Ke SPOILER: Rishi commits to marrying Pashminna
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Aangan – Apno Ka SPOILER: Netra tries to extort more money from Ravi
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’ Aangan – Apno Ka stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. Neetha Shetty, Aditi Rathore,...
War 2: Jr NTR’s role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer has a BIG TWIST
MUMBAI: War 2 has been the talk of the town for quite a long time now. The movie that stars Jr Ntr and Hrithik Roshan...
Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu REVEALS which movie sequel he would like to be a part of
MUMBAI: One of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi film industry is Kunal Kemmu, as we all know. The actor has...
Recent Stories
Hrithik
War 2: Jr NTR’s role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer has a BIG TWIST
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Hrithik
War 2: Jr NTR’s role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer has a BIG TWIST
Kunal
Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu on not acting in the movie
Sidharth
Sidharth Malhotra’s romantic songs: From Ishq Wala Love to Raataan Lambiyan, check out the list
Divyendu
Madgaon Express trailer: Divyendu Sharma and Pratik Gandhi are here to promise ‘Bhot Bhaari’ comedy
Shahid
Prem Ki Shaadi: Shahid Kapoor replaces Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial; script to be changed?
Devgn
Maidaan Trailer to release on 7th March; check out the captivating new poster of the Ajay Devgn starrer