Madgaon Express: Kunal Khemu announces release date of his directorial debut with a ‘Multiverse of madness’

The first look itself shows the insane comedy that Kunal Khemu is known for and with Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu coming together and that too for a project such as this, we must say, the audience is not just looking forward to it but also wishes that March comes soon. Now with the first look out already, the makers have now announced the trailer of the movie which is very refreshing.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 11:30
movie_image: 
Madgaon

MUMBAI: We know Kunal Khemu as one of the most entertaining actors in the Hindi movie industry. Be it Go Goa Gone or the Golmaal franchise, the actor has never failed to make us laugh. Earlier, there was a buzz around that Kunal Khemu is shooting his first movie as a director.

Also read - Kunal Khemu to play a middle-class miser in 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'

Now with the first look out already, the makers have now announced the trailer of the movie which is very refreshing. Take a look at the announcement below:

The trailer announcement looks very promising as they have written in the caption that it’s going to be a multiverse of madness. The trailer announcement really shows that multiverse of madness as we get to see Divyenndu from Mirzapur, Pratik Gandhi from Scam 1992 and even Avinash Tiwary in his Don character, all coming together. The trailer of the movie will be released on 5th March and it’s surely going to be great.

The Kunal Khemu directorial Madgaon Express is going to be released on 22nd March. The movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Madgaon Express is written and directed by Kunal Khemu and stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi.

Also read - First Look Out! First look of Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi Ileana D’cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy out

Show us your excitement for this upcoming movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 11:30

