Madhoo's journey in Bollywood and bond with Ajay Devgn

Madhoo, known for her role in the iconic film "Phool Aur Kaante," opens up about her bond with co-star Ajay Devgn and her initial struggles in Bollywood, including hiding at a friend's place during the release of her debut film.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 09:30
movie_image: 
Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: Madhoo, renowned for her role in the classic film "Phool Aur Kaante," recently shared insights into her early days in Bollywood and her relationship with co-star Ajay Devgn. The actress revealed that her bond with Ajay wasn't instant, and she had initial apprehensions about facing backlash for her debut film.

In a candid interview, Madhoo disclosed that her relationship with Ajay Devgn on the set of "Phool Aur Kaante" wasn't immediate. She explained that while they were friendly, their focus was primarily on their respective roles and proving themselves in the industry. However, things changed when they reunited for the film "Diljale," and they became good friends during the shoot.

Madhoo also reminisced about the anxiety she felt during the release of "Phool Aur Kaante," especially when she learned that it would be competing with the acclaimed film "Lamhe," starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: In his 30th year in cinema, Ajay Devgn recalls career-defining 'Phool Aur Kaante' stunt

Feeling overwhelmed by the greatness of the cast and crew of "Lamhe," Madhoo decided to hide at a friend's place for three days to avoid criticism. To her surprise, the film was a hit, and she received praise for her performance, which was a surreal experience for her.

The actress reflected on her journey in Bollywood, highlighting the challenges she faced and the evolution of her career. Despite initial uncertainties, Madhoo's determination and talent helped her establish herself as a respected actress in the industry. Her bond with Ajay Devgn also evolved over time, showcasing the camaraderie that developed between them as they worked together on different projects.

"Phool Aur Kaante" remains a significant film in Madhoo's career, portraying the story of a young man torn between his father's criminal empire and his desire for peace and love. The film's success, coupled with Madhoo's memorable performance, solidified her place in Bollywood and paved the way for a successful career in the industry.

Also Read: Did Ajay Devgn hint at remaking Phool Aur Kaante?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Madhoo Ajay Devgn Phool Aur Kaante Bollywood career friendship Lamhe Diljale debut Challenges TellyChakkar
Like
9
Love
10
Haha
10
Yay
10
Wow
10
Sad
10
Angry
10

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sanjay Mishra: From dhaba to stardom
MUMBAI: Sanjay Mishra's journey to success in Bollywood is one of resilience and determination. Before entering the...
Sobhita Dhulipala: A journey from rejection to success
MUMBAI : In Bollywood, the journey for outsiders can be a challenging one, with many facing rejections and...
Teri Meri Doriyaan Spoiler: What! Seerat's drastic decision and isolation
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commenced with high...
Shahid Kapoor reveals he had to apologize to wife Mira Rajput after birth of his daughter Misha\
MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution. The...
Vivek Oberoi's struggle with mental health and journey to recovery
MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recently shared his struggles with mental health, revealing that he has...
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Spoiler: High Drama! Reeva's plot thickens, Savi faces humiliation
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Sanjay Mishra
Sanjay Mishra: From dhaba to stardom
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sanjay Mishra
Sanjay Mishra: From dhaba to stardom
Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala: A journey from rejection to success
Shahid
Shahid Kapoor reveals he had to apologize to wife Mira Rajput after birth of his daughter Misha\
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi's struggle with mental health and journey to recovery
Shammi Kapoor
Mumtaz's love story with Shammi Kapoor and career choices
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam's journey in bollywood and approach to films