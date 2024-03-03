Madhoo's journey in Bollywood and bond with Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: Madhoo, renowned for her role in the classic film "Phool Aur Kaante," recently shared insights into her early days in Bollywood and her relationship with co-star Ajay Devgn. The actress revealed that her bond with Ajay wasn't instant, and she had initial apprehensions about facing backlash for her debut film.

In a candid interview, Madhoo disclosed that her relationship with Ajay Devgn on the set of "Phool Aur Kaante" wasn't immediate. She explained that while they were friendly, their focus was primarily on their respective roles and proving themselves in the industry. However, things changed when they reunited for the film "Diljale," and they became good friends during the shoot.

Madhoo also reminisced about the anxiety she felt during the release of "Phool Aur Kaante," especially when she learned that it would be competing with the acclaimed film "Lamhe," starring Sridevi and Anil Kapoor.

Feeling overwhelmed by the greatness of the cast and crew of "Lamhe," Madhoo decided to hide at a friend's place for three days to avoid criticism. To her surprise, the film was a hit, and she received praise for her performance, which was a surreal experience for her.

The actress reflected on her journey in Bollywood, highlighting the challenges she faced and the evolution of her career. Despite initial uncertainties, Madhoo's determination and talent helped her establish herself as a respected actress in the industry. Her bond with Ajay Devgn also evolved over time, showcasing the camaraderie that developed between them as they worked together on different projects.

"Phool Aur Kaante" remains a significant film in Madhoo's career, portraying the story of a young man torn between his father's criminal empire and his desire for peace and love. The film's success, coupled with Madhoo's memorable performance, solidified her place in Bollywood and paved the way for a successful career in the industry.

Credit: Pinkvilla