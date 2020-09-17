Madhuri Dixit sets up a kitchen garden with her family

MUMBAI: A name who made us laugh and cry with her performances, who made us dance with her, and who defines versatility and beauty in every film...that name is none other than Madhuri Dixit.

The diva is known for her acting and her dance skills. No one in Bollywood can match up to her energy level and performance.

Now, the actress was seen doing something different with her family. She was seen setting up a kitchen garden.

Setting up my kitchen garden together with the family Never stop trying your hand at something new and interesting.#ExperiencesOverThingspic.twitter.com/YCYqW7NidH — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 17, 2020

She looked super fresh and stunning while doing this.

