News

Madhuri Dixit sets up a kitchen garden with her family

Check out a video in which Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit was setting up a kitchen garden.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
17 Sep 2020 08:07 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: A name who made us laugh and cry with her performances, who made us dance with her, and who defines versatility and beauty in every film...that name is none other than Madhuri Dixit.

The diva is known for her acting and her dance skills. No one in Bollywood can match up to her energy level and performance.

Now, the actress was seen doing something different with her family. She was seen setting up a kitchen garden. 

ALSO READ – (Shilpa Shetty refutes Sachiin Joshi's gold scam charge against her

Have a look.

She looked super fresh and stunning while doing this.

Do share your views on this in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.     

ALSO READ – (Disha Salian death probe: Minister claims Disha had dialled 100 after the 8th June party)

Tags Madhuri Dixit Dhak Dhak girl Kitchen Garden performances COVID 19 Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See