Maidaan: Ajay Devgn and Priyamani starrer second trailer to be out on THIS date

The second trailer of the movie Maidaan that has Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh to be out tomorrow on the actor’s birthday
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 19:35
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Maidaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was in the making, the movie has been attracting attention of the fans due to postponement of the release date from quite some time now. The movie that has Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh in the leading role is directed by Amit Sharma Ravindernath. Well finally the movie is all set to hit the big screen and the trailer has got a big thumbs up from the fans all over the internet.

Also read - Maidaan: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and others charged THIS much for the movie

 

Having said that there are many reports and uses which are floating all over the internet which are saying that the second trailer of the movie Maidaan will be released tomorrow on 2nd April on the occasion of Ajay Devgn's birthday. Well, no doubt this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and we are really very excited to see the second trailer as the first trailer is quite intense and has given a good amount of Goosebumps moments with the backdrop of Patriotism.

What are your views on the movie Maidaan and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - What! Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan gets postponed due to high costs? ​​​​​​​

Ayesha Khan shares a craze for MS Dhoni as she cheers for him during the IPL match
MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed...
Crew: Kriti Sanon's BIGGEST box office openers before the heist comedy
MUMBAI: Crew features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is directed by...
Crew takes over Times Square! Becomes the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year!
MUMBAI : Ever since Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' has been released, it has made the...
Balaji Motion Pictures & Kareena Kapoor Khan score a hat-trick with 'Crew'!
MUMBAI : With the overwhelming response and success of their latest release, 'Crew', Balaji Motion Pictures has once...
U.S. Envoy Eric Garcetti Overwhelmed after Meeting SRK, said, "Everybody in my office went nuts, and I didn't realize the level of love that is there for Shah Rukh Khan across the country”
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably the biggest superstar not just in India but in the world. His stardom extends far...
