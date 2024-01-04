Maidaan: Ajay Devgn and Priyamani starrer second trailer to be out on THIS date

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Maidaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was in the making, the movie has been attracting attention of the fans due to postponement of the release date from quite some time now. The movie that has Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh in the leading role is directed by Amit Sharma Ravindernath. Well finally the movie is all set to hit the big screen and the trailer has got a big thumbs up from the fans all over the internet.

Having said that there are many reports and uses which are floating all over the internet which are saying that the second trailer of the movie Maidaan will be released tomorrow on 2nd April on the occasion of Ajay Devgn's birthday. Well, no doubt this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and we are really very excited to see the second trailer as the first trailer is quite intense and has given a good amount of Goosebumps moments with the backdrop of Patriotism.

