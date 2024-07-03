Maidaan: Ajay Devgn on clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie in Maidaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience ever since the movie was shifting the release dates, the upcoming movie that has Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh in the leading role directed by Amit Sharma Ravindernath and today finally after a long wait the trailer of the movie is out.

The trailer was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast of the movie. As we all know Maidaan is all set to hit the big screen on Eid 2024 facing a direct clash with the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the leading role.

Throwing light on the question of clash, actor Ajay Devgn says that he does not like using the word clash, the actor says it is OK that two movies are releasing on the same date, both the movies are of different genres and there are audiences for different content. The actor also says that many times there are some unfortunate situations where the movies have to come together but that does not mean anyone has to win, he really wishes good for both the movies and says may the audience come to see both the movies.

Talking about Maidaan, it is produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Akash Chawla under the production Zee Studios, the movie will release on Eid 2024.

