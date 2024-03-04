Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer gets UA certification from CBFC, and here is the duration of the movie

MUMBAI : Movie Maidaan has been grabbing the attention on the fans ever since the trailer was out, the movie was also the subject of conversation because it has been delayed many times, the movie that has Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, in the leading role is directed by Amit Sharma Ravindernath. Well it has been quite some time since the fans were looking forward to the movie, now the movie is all set to hit the big screen during the occasion of Eid which is next week.

Also read-Maidaan: Here are 5 things you can expect from the Ajay Devgn starrer

Definitely the fans are looking forward to every detail of the movie, laos we have seen that the second trailer of the movie has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and now today the CBFC certification of the movie is out and the movie has got UA certification from the censor board and talking about the duration of the movie it will definitely shock you, the duration of the movie is 3 hours 1 minute and 30 seconds, indeed this is one of the longest movies of the actor Ajay Devgn and definitely it will be a treat to watch all these actors in the movie for 3 long hours,

What are your views on this detail of the movie Maidaan and how excited are you for the same, do let us know in the comment section below.

Maidaan will be released on 10th April facing a direct clash with the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Maidaan: Here are 5 things you can expect from the Ajay Devgn starrer



