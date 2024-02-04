Maidaan: Here are 5 things you can expect from the Ajay Devgn starrer

MUMBAI: Maidaan is an upcoming Hindi movie, directed by Amit Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani. The movie is set to release on 10th March and will face a clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Maidaan is a sports drama based on the story of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach in India between 1952 and 1962.

While the movie is all set to release on 10th March, the makers released a second trailer of the movie earlier today as it is Ajay Devgn’s birthday. While the fans are loving the trailer, we are here with what you can expect from the movie. Take a look at it below:

An unheard success story

Syed Abdul Rahim was a football coach for the Indian team between 1952 and 1962. His tenure as a coach is regarded as the ‘golden age’ of football in India and he is known as the architect of modern Indian football. The audience will get to know about this important personality from the Indian sports history.

Patriotism

India got independence in 1947, just 5 years before the timeline when the story is set. This means that the story will show some internal conflicts while the country tries to bring stability. Surely the fresh freedom effect will show a lot of strong patriotism in the movie.

Adrenaline filled sports scenes

We have earlier seen some amazing sports dramas like Gold, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Chak De India. Surely Maidaan is also going to be a great one and while we get to know the story of Syed Abdul Rahim, we will also get to see some gameplay with players in action, resulting in some adrenaline filled scenes that will leave awestruck.

Ajay Devgn in famous rebellious avatar

Ajay Devgn is loved as a hero who stands up as a rebel against all that’s unfair, challenging the system. We have seen him many times playing such a role and the Singham franchise is known for it. After a long time, we will get to see him in a rebellious mode, with no cop uniform but still standing up to the challenges and making India victorious.

Great Performances

The movie features some great actors like Ajay Devgn, Priya Mani and Gajraj Rao. We got to watch Ajay Devgn previously in Shaitaan while we saw Praya Mani in Article 370 and Gajraj Rao in Satya Prem Ki Katha. All these actors have proven their metal in the past and there’s no doubt that even in this movie, as the actors have come together, we will get to see some great performances from their side.

