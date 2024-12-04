Maidaan box office day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer gets a good start

While the movie is getting good reviews from the audience, let's look at the business aspect of the movie.
MUMBAI : Looks like Ajay Devgn is going to have an amazing year as first he won the hearts of audience with his supernatural thriller Shaitaan. Now the actor is back to impress the audience with another movie titled Maidaan.

Maidaan is not just a movie but a tribute to Syed Abdul Rahim who was an Indian football coach and manager of the India national team from 1950 until his death in 1963, and a former player. He is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football and his era is known as the golden era of the Indian football history.

The makers released its first trailer which was appreciated but not so highly. However, the second trailer of the movie was very much appreciated by the audience and it built quite a hype amongst the audience. The movie features Ajay Devgn and Syed Abdul Rahim while we also get to see some performances from Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

The movie has finally hit the big screens and the audience are really loving the movie it seems. While the movie is getting good reviews from the audience, let’s look at the business aspect of the movie. The movie was supposed to be released on 10 April but the date was pushed one day ahead and instead there were paid previews of the movie.

When talking about 1st day collection of the movie, it collected Rs 5 Cr net. However, the paid previews that took place on Wednesday collected Rs 2 Cr. Meanwhile, the worldwide collection is yet to be revealed.

