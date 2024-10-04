Maidaan day 1 box office prediction: Looks like Ajay Devgn starrer to have one of the biggest opening

Movie Maidaan has is finally hit the big screen today and let us have a look at the day one prediction of the movie
movie_image: 
maidaan

MUMBAI : Movie Maidaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was in the making, it is one of such movies that has been the subject of conversation because it has been getting postponed over the time. The movie that has Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh in the leading role is directed by Amit Sharma Ravindernath.

The movie has finally hit the big screen today and the movie is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the nation, the movie is getting lot of love from the fans for the solid storytelling and some great performance coming from every actor especially Ajay Devgn, there are many people who are already saying that this movie can get another award for the actor, having said that today let us have a look at the day 1 prediction of the movie.

Also read-Eid 2024: Are you going to miss Salman Khan on the festival this time

As per the latest and pre release buzz and looking at the strong positive reviews and response all over the internet we can assume that the movie can collect around 6 to 8 crore on day one looking at the solo release as the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been pushed a day ahead.

Well this is just an assumption but we look forward to seeing what will be the day one collection of the movie Maidaan. What are your views on this prediction and how did you like the movie Maidaan, do share your thoughts if you have seen the movie in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Monkey Man: Fan Fiction! Netizens wonder why the movie has not been released in India

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 18:55

