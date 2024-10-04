Monkey Man: Fan Fiction! Netizens wonder why the movie has not been released in India

Movie Monkey Man has released at the international market but not in India, netizens are asking what is the issues and when they can see the movie
movie_image: 
monkey man

MUMBAI : Movie Monkey Man has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the movie that has some amazing star cast like Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Brahim Chab, Sikandar Kher, Pitobash, Adithi Kalkunte, Vipin Sharma, Joseph J.U. Taylor is directed by Dev Patel. The trailer when it was out had got Fantastic response from the fans, it was loved for some great casting and the glimpses of the thrill element which was shown and along with some great action sequence, it was one of the most loved trailers of all time and the fans were eagerly looking forward to the release date of the movie.

It was 5th April when the movie was released on the big screen but the fans all over the internet got a shock when they came to know that the movie was not released in India but it was it release all over at the international market, there are many comments were the netizens are saying what is the reason that the movie has not been released in India.

There are many comments that are saying that they were eagerly looking forward to the release date of the movie but what they see is that the movie has not been released in India. The fans all over are tagging and marking the filmmakers and actors, asking why the movie has not been released and to release the movie in India as soon as possible.

Indeed we are eagerly looking forward to the release date of the movie Monkey Man as the trailer was looking very promising, what are your views on the trailer and are you one of them who is looking forward to the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

