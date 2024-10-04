Maidaan: Priyamani reacts to the film’s comparison to Shah Rukh Khan starrer film 'Chak De India'; Says ‘It delves into the sacrifices they've made together’

MUMBAI: Maidaan actor Priyamani has addressed the comparison of the movie to 'Chak De India' following the release of the trailer. Priyamani plays a crucial role in 'Maidaan,' highlighting the clear distinctions in an interview with the well-known news outlet.

Reactions to the ‘Maidaan’ trailer were mixed, with some people drawing comparisons between it and 'Chak De India.' Comparisons are unavoidable because both are sports stories in which superstars coach an underdog team. Priyamani discussed it with the popular news portal, saying, “Honestly, I can tell you two differences right off the bat. First, that was hockey, this is football. Second, in ‘Chak De India’, you had 11 women running around and here, you have like 11 men running, in fact 22 if you also consider the other side. But again, this is not a story just about football.”

Priyamani also elaborated that while sports certainly form the backbone of the narrative, ‘Maidaan’ also delves into the journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, on whom the film is based. She added, “It is not like it was in ‘Chak De’ where you already have an established team, and the ladies were scouted from different state teams who then come together to represent India. Here, the coach goes and scouts talents from each and every corner of India and brings them together. The movie is about the golden era of football, which was the 50s and 60s, and how he took this team to the Asian Games.”

“There is a beautiful story about Rahim saab’s family as well. It delves into the sacrifices they've made together, the dynamics between him and his wife, and the pivotal role the family plays in the story,” the ‘Jawan’ actor shared. Priyamani portrays the on-screen wife of Ajay Devgn. The movie is slated for release on April 10.

