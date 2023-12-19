Main Atal Hoon teaser! Get ready for yet another great performance of the actor Pankaj Tripathi

MUMBAI: Indeed with his great craft and choice of work actor Pankaj Tripathi has created a solid mark in the industry and in the hearts and minds of the fans all over, the actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Main Atal Hoon, the movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making, indeed the fans were having a great hope to see the actor Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Today finally the teaser of the movie Main Atal Hoon is out and surely it promises to be high on drama and some great performances coming from the actor Pankaj Tripathi yet again, the teaser begins with the agenda of Atal Bihari Vajpayee played by Pankaj Tripathi of how he wants to change the context of politics and wants to set an example of a great Politician in the history, indeed the short teaser has given Goosebumps and we have seen the emotions have been captured by the actor brilliantly.

Also read - Wow! Pankaj Tripathi expresses no issues while standing in queues after earning fame, here's why

Indeed it’s a Pankaj Tripathi show and we have expect some great performance from the actor in the movie glimpses of which we have seen in the teaser now, also the chapter of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be a lesson for many people of new generation and this movie will act as a message in terms of politics, also the BGM in the teaser promises that the movie will be high of music and the movie will have many clapworthy moments.

Indeed the teaser has hit the right chord and now we look forward to the trailer and movie, Main Atal Hoon will be releasing on 19th January 2024.

Movie Main Atal Hoon is directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani, how excited are you for the movie and what are your expectations, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read - Must read! Pankaj Tripathi talks about how he is still discovering himself, says, 'Even I get angry'