Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora throw a lavish party for mom Joyce Arora, check out the stunning unseen pictures

MUMBAI: Maliaka Arora has always made it to the headlines for her bold fashion choices and style of walking that seems to amuse not just the paparazzi but also netizens. The model/host who has mesmerized her fans with dance numbers in Bollywood films like Dabangg, Dil Se and recently An Action Hero, has a huge fan following and they love to keep a tab on her beauty secrets, diet routines and fitness mantras.

Amrita Arora who has been part of many Bollywood films like Kitne Door... Kitne Paas, Girlfriend, Golmaal Returns and many more has been away from acting but is often seen on the social circuit with her sister Malaika and BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Malaika and Amrita are super close to their mom Joyce Arora, threw a fun bash for her on the occasion of her 70th birthday. Their dad Anil Arora was there and they sure looked like a big happy family that day!

Sharing some cute memories on her Instagram account, Malaika captioned it, “Ok I can’t keep calm, today is my Momsy’s birthday…. Love you to the moon n back mom. @joycearora #happy70th”

Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Fashion designer Vikram Phadnis, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor and many others came in to wish Joyce Arora for her 70th birthday. From Australian Lamb Chops to spiced baked fish, the menu was just as delicious and mesmerizing too! Here are some unseen pictures of the guests and the gorgeous decor;

