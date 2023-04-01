Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan spotted together; netizens say, “Ye log to aise ajnabee bante hain jaise ek dusre se pehli baar mile hon”

Even after their breakup Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been cordial with each other. They were spotted together recently in the city, and netizens are trolling them.  
MUMBAI :Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998, and in 2017, the couple got divorced. However, they have been cordial with each other as they are co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan. The two have been spotted together quite a few times, and last night also, Malaika, Arbaaz, and Arhaan were clicked together.

The video of the same has made it to the social media, and netizens are as usual trolling them. A netizen wrote, “Inka alag hi chal Raha hai.” Another Instagram user commented, “Yrr ye log to aise ajnabee bante hain jaise ek dusre se pehli baarile hon.” A user targeted Arjun Kapoor and wrote, “Arjun ka b kat gya kya.” Check out the
Malaika and Arbaaz share a good rapport with each other. In her show, Moving In With Malaika, the actress had revealed that after her accident when she got her consciousness back, the first person who was there at the hospital was Arbaaz Khan, and for a second she thought that she had gone into her past.

The two exes have moved on in life. Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor, and their social media posts give their fans a lot of couple goals. Meanwhile, Arbaaz was dating Giorgia Andriani, however, a few weeks ago, there were rumours that they had broken up. But, there’s no official announcement about it.


Well, there have been reports of Malaika and Arjun’s wedding as well. So, it will be interesting to see whether the couple will be tying the knot this year or not.


For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

