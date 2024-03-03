Manoj Bajpayee's family's acceptance of his inter-faith marriage with Shabana Raza

Manoj Bajpayee's biography reveals the challenges he and his wife, Shabana Raza, faced due to their inter-faith marriage.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Manoj Bajpayee

MUMBAI : Manoj Bajpayee, a renowned actor in Indian cinema, has opened up about the challenges he and his wife, Shabana Raza, faced due to their inter-faith marriage. In his biography, Manoj shared that while his family may have had concerns about their different religions, they chose not to express any disagreement openly.

The biography, titled Manoj Bajpayee: The Definitive Biography, written by Piyush Pandey, discusses how Manoj and Shabana convinced their families about their marriage. The couple had been committed to each other for years before their wedding, with Shabana introducing Manoj to her family and Manoj subtly indicating his relationship to his family.

Manoj's family, particularly his parents, may have been worried about Shabana's religion, but they did not show any sadness or express any disagreement openly. In contrast, Shabana's family accepted the marriage wholeheartedly, being open and progressive about inter-faith marriages. 

Also Read: Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee's Turning Point: Mahesh Bhatt's Encouragement

Despite the challenges, Manoj and Shabana's relationship grew stronger over the years. They decided to get married suddenly to legalize their relationship, especially when they needed a marriage certificate for a home loan. The couple had been living together before marriage, and the need to formalize their relationship arose due to practical reasons.

Manoj's close friend, actor Harsh Chhaya, mentioned that the couple's wedding was planned hastily, and even he was unaware of their plans until he read about it in the newspapers. Manoj's mother also revealed that they were not aware of the wedding plans until shortly before the ceremony.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee had a successful 2023 with his film Joram receiving critical acclaim. He also appeared in other OTT films and is gearing up for the release of the third season of his popular web series, The Family Man. Shabana Raza, known as Neha in her acting days, was last seen in the 2009 film Acid Factory and has not appeared in any films since then.

Manoj and Shabana's journey is a testament to their love and commitment, overcoming challenges with understanding and respect for each other's backgrounds.

Also Read: Finally! Manoj Bajpayee gives an update about the third season of The Family Man, read more

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Manoj Bajpayee Shabana Raza inter-faith marriage biography family Challenges Acceptance Commitment Love respect Bollywood Entertainment Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yami Gautam's journey in bollywood and approach to films
MUMBAI: Yami Gautam, known for her versatile performances in films like "Vicky Donor" and the recent action-thriller "...
Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: RV CHALLENGES Khushi to ruin her life
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest-running shows on television. The show has...
Sobhita Dhulipala's perspective on life and motherhood
MUMBAI : Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her versatile performances in films like "Raman Raghav 2.0" and the acclaimed...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira and Sanjay’s face-off
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
The Railway Men: From film to web show, director Shiv Rawail reveals why
MUMBAI : Director Shiv Rawail's web series, "The Railway Men," based on the Bhopal Gas tragedy, was originally...
Jhanak Spoiler: Arshi remains faithful to Anirudh despite his betrayal
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Recent Stories
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam's journey in bollywood and approach to films
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam's journey in bollywood and approach to films
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi recalls challenges faced during the shoot of Saathiya
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala put forth their views on OTT and movies
Kareena
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Embraces her 40s and values happiness over everything else
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi recalls seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's father’s ‘shattered eyes’ in the rain at his funeral
SS RAJAMOULI
Here's why SS Rajamouli refused to direct Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan