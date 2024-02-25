Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee's Turning Point: Mahesh Bhatt's Encouragement

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee recently opened up about a pivotal moment in his career when Mahesh Bhatt advised him not to leave Mumbai. Facing financial difficulties and a stagnant career, Bajpayee was unsure about his future in acting despite his theater background. However, a role in the TV series Swabhiman changed everything. Initially reluctant, Bajpayee's performance in the show was well-received, leading to a resurgence in his career.

During a podcast with Chalchitra Talks, Bajpayee shared his initial reluctance to join Swabhiman, fearing it would compromise the quality of his work. However, his friend convinced him to take the role, which turned out to be a pivotal moment in his career. Bajpayee's exceptional talent was soon recognized by the audience, and he began receiving love and appreciation for his work.

Mahesh Bhatt, who produced Swabhiman, played a significant role in Bajpayee's journey. Bhatt, sensing Bajpayee's frustration and disappointment, compared him to the legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah and advised him not to leave Mumbai. He assured Bajpayee that the city held greater opportunities for him, which eventually proved to be true.

Bajpayee's career has since flourished, with recent acclaim for his role in Netflix's series Killer Soup, where he stars alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. His film Joram has also garnered attention at several international film festivals and has been included in the Oscar Library. Bajpayee's upcoming project includes hosting the third part of the Secret franchise.

Reflecting on his journey, Bajpayee expressed gratitude for the recognition but emphasized that his passion for acting is what drives him, not external validation. He believes in continuous self-improvement and sees himself as his harshest critic.

Bajpayee's documentary series, Secrets of the Buddha Relics, is now available on Discovery+ and is set to premiere on the Discovery Channel on February 26th.

