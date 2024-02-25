Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee's Turning Point: Mahesh Bhatt's Encouragement

Manoj Bajpayee shares how Mahesh Bhatt's advice changed his career trajectory.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 08:15
movie_image: 
Manoj

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee recently opened up about a pivotal moment in his career when Mahesh Bhatt advised him not to leave Mumbai. Facing financial difficulties and a stagnant career, Bajpayee was unsure about his future in acting despite his theater background. However, a role in the TV series Swabhiman changed everything. Initially reluctant, Bajpayee's performance in the show was well-received, leading to a resurgence in his career.

During a podcast with Chalchitra Talks, Bajpayee shared his initial reluctance to join Swabhiman, fearing it would compromise the quality of his work. However, his friend convinced him to take the role, which turned out to be a pivotal moment in his career. Bajpayee's exceptional talent was soon recognized by the audience, and he began receiving love and appreciation for his work.

Also Read:Must Read! Hansal Mehta spills the beans on working with Manoj Bajpayee, “I used to get very irritated”

Mahesh Bhatt, who produced Swabhiman, played a significant role in Bajpayee's journey. Bhatt, sensing Bajpayee's frustration and disappointment, compared him to the legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah and advised him not to leave Mumbai. He assured Bajpayee that the city held greater opportunities for him, which eventually proved to be true.

Bajpayee's career has since flourished, with recent acclaim for his role in Netflix's series Killer Soup, where he stars alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. His film Joram has also garnered attention at several international film festivals and has been included in the Oscar Library. Bajpayee's upcoming project includes hosting the third part of the Secret franchise.

Reflecting on his journey, Bajpayee expressed gratitude for the recognition but emphasized that his passion for acting is what drives him, not external validation. He believes in continuous self-improvement and sees himself as his harshest critic.

Bajpayee's documentary series, Secrets of the Buddha Relics, is now available on Discovery+ and is set to premiere on the Discovery Channel on February 26th.

Also Read:Finally! Manoj Bajpayee gives an update about the third season of The Family Man, read more

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

    
 

Manoj Bajpayee Mahesh Bhatt Naseeruddin Shah Swabhiman Mumbai career acting Television film Joram Killer Soup Secret franchise Discovery+ TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aankh Micholi SPOILER: Kesar Baa is unaware of Rukmini’s career aspirations
MUMBAI : Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Interesting! Shantanu Maheshwari Reflects on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Journey and Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
MUMBAI: As 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' completes two years since its release in Hindi cinema, actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who...
Must Read! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Candid Revelation on Health Struggles in Podcast
MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her roles in films like 'Super Deluxe', 'Eega', and 'Rangasthalam',...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Ruhi is heartbroken after hearing Armaan’s concern for Abhira
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show is set...
Interesting! Yami Gautam on Approaching Films with an Open Mind
MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Article 370', believes that...
Anupamaa SPOILER: Shah family shocked by Pakhi's desire to marry Tapish
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing very well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha's...
Recent Stories
Shantanu
Interesting! Shantanu Maheshwari Reflects on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Journey and Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shantanu
Interesting! Shantanu Maheshwari Reflects on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Journey and Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Samantha
Must Read! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Candid Revelation on Health Struggles in Podcast
Yami
Interesting! Yami Gautam on Approaching Films with an Open Mind
Aditya
Fascinating! Aditya Suhas Jambhale: A Director with a Vision
Arjun
Interesting! Arjun Rampal: Transforming for the Screen
Jaya
Fascinating! Jaya Prada's Journey: From Lalita Rani to Bollywood Icon