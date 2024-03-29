Meet Rohed Khan: The villain in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

MUMBAI: Rohed Khan made a noteworthy debut with Kangana Ranaut in 'Tejas' last year and is all set to play a major part in the upcoming action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Khan will be fighting Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the role of the villain in this extravagant movie. According to sources, Khan's portrayal in this much-anticipated film came about as a result of the BMCM producers being impressed with his performance in ‘Tejas.’

It's interesting to note that Khan had earlier stated that he wanted to collaborate with Ali Abbas Zafar while 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was being filmed. BMCM has made this wish come true. It's thought that his performance as the antagonist will go down in history as a memorable role that will highlight his exceptional action abilities. The film's main attraction is said to be the seriousness of his clashes with Tiger and Akshay.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. The film will be released in April for an Eid. Khan has several noteworthy initiatives planned in addition to BMCM. He appears in 'the movie Detective Sherdil' directed by Zafar and is speculated to be in Ibrahim Ali Khan's feature debut, 'Sarzameen.'

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is highly anticipated by moviegoers, not only because of its impressive cast but also because of the highly anticipated action scenes. The villain, played by Rohed Khan, has given the movie an additional level of mystery, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. With such a wide range of roles under his belt, Khan is quickly developing into a talented Bollywood actor to keep an eye on.

