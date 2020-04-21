News

Meet Shruti Hasan’s quarantine friend

Kamal Hasan’s daughter Shruti Hasan has a special friend to spend time with during the lockdown.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
21 Apr 2020 03:34 PM

MUMBAI: Superstar Kamal Hasan’s daughter Shruti Hasan impressed the audience in the film Hey Ram. She is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry.

Her performances in movies like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, Luck, and Gabbar have given her a good fan base and lots of love and appreciation over the years.

During the present lockdown, the world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing social distancing and self-isolation. The actress was seen spending her quality time with her best friend, whose name is Claraben.

Have a look at the video below.

In this clip, we see that the actress is making the most of her quarantine by spending quality time with this new best friend of her, who is her sweet little pet cat named Claraben. Well, isn't she sweet!

Recently, we have also seen Shruti giving a hula-hoop tutorial and nailing it.

On the work note, the actress will next be seen in South projects Krack and Laabam.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

