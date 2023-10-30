Melodramatic! Aishwarya Rai opens up on being called 'Bachchan Bahu’; Says 'It Sounds A Little More Dramatic...'

On the sets of Mani Ratnam's Guru, which was released in January 2007, Aishwarya and Abhishek fell in love. Abhishek is the son of legendary Hindi film actor Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. Three months later, the pair exchanged vows in front of their relatives. Aishwarya Rai then changed her name to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also known as "Bachchan Bahu".
MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been wed for around 16 years. One of the most well-known celebrity weddings in Bollywood was the union of the pair. On the sets of Mani Ratnam's Guru, which was released in January 2007, Aishwarya and Abhishek fell in love. Abhishek is the son of legendary Hindi film actor Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. Three months later, the pair exchanged vows in front of their relatives. Aishwarya Rai then changed her name to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also known as "Bachchan Bahu".

In a 2008 interview, Aishwarya was questioned about whether she ever thought that her identity as Aishwarya Rai had been somehow smothered by the Bachchan surname. When discussing the same, the actress remarked, “This question is a bit too drawn out there to have any kind of relevance in my life. Even all these terms get coined for glorious reading. It just makes it sound a little more dramatic than it is in terms of ‘Bachchan Bahu’. I’m just a regular girl. I’m Aishwarya Rai who got married to Abhishek Bachchan. So, that’s my name today.”

She continued, “It’s all perception and I guess it kind of generates the talk because of the fact that the members of this family have definitely been in the public eye so I guess thereby the relevance of the surname. People within the family have earned the recognition on the public platform and deservedly so the name is given its place and people work hard to retain its dignity and that’s the functioning of a family. But we are a family. Abhishek and I loved each other and we got our parents blessings and we got married. We weren’t looking to make a statement.”

When she recently walked the runway for L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya stole the show. The actress showed off her new blonde highlights while strutting down the runway in a golden cape gown. Aishwarya was one of numerous famous people who walked the ramp for the brand's show called Walk Your Worth, along with Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Viola Davis, and others.

