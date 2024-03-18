Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam Update: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk soon to drop a major announcement

The production company has many other movies in line. Talking about upcoming projects, we all know that Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal are going to be a part of a movie soon wherein they will be seen playing leads.
MUMBAI: Dharma Productions has constantly given some amazing movies over the years. Recently, Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna hit the screens and since it’s the fourth day of the movie, we can say that the movie has been going pretty good.

Also read - Aww! Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on his and wife Katrina Kaif’s favorite movies of each other

After watching Triptii Dimri’ performance in Animal and Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Sam Bahadur, the audience were all excited to watch this fresh pairing. Triptii Dimri has been impressing the audience for quite some time now. The actress played her first lead role in Laila Majnu and was loved by the audience. She was last seen in Animal which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actress became a national crush due to her appearance in the movie.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has earned a lot of love and respect from the audience for his performances over the years. He impressed the audience with his amazing performance in his debut movie Masaan. The actor was last seen in Sam Bahadur where he played the role of an army officer Sam Manekshaw. The movie showed the real life story of the Sam Manekshaw.

Now Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram where he involved Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the video. In the video, Vicky Kaushal talks about having two pieces of news and asks the audience what they want first.

As we all have heard about Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri coming together, we can assume that Vicky is hinting towards the announcement of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

Also read - Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal reacts when asked about his favourite actress besides wife Katrina Kaif

What do you think about this? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

