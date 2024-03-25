Milind Gunaji recalled being afraid after he rejected Amitabh Bachchan’s Mrityudaata, read on to know why

MUMBAI: Milind Gunaji has been a well known actor in the Hindi film industry. He has been especially known to play negative roles in many films like Fareb, Devdas, among others. In a recent interview he revealed how he missed the opportunity to work with Amitabh Bahchan in the 1972 film Mrityudaata due to scheduling issues.

He also wants to clear the air that he did not intentionally turn down the role opposite Big B. He said, “I was suppose to play the role of main villain in Amitabh Bachchan’s film Mrityudaata. There was some problem with my dates, I might be working on Virasat or some other film. So, I could not do the film Mrityudaata and I told the same to the film’s director Mehul Kumar. I said, ‘It’s a great opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan but I can’t do it.” After that everything was resolved peacefully. Then it started coming in the media that ‘A newcomer like Milind Gunaji refused to work with superstar Amitabh Bachchan.’ I was like, ‘What’s going on? I never refused to do the film. There were date issues.’ I got scared and asked my secretary to schedule a meeting with Big B. I didn’t want to upset him.”

Addressing the complicated situation with Big B, Milind revealed, “Big B was shooting for a song at Mehboob Studio. I parked my car outside the studio and waited for him outside his van. He came and asked me, ‘What happened?’ I clarified my side to him, saying that I didn’t refuse to do the film. There were date issues. He started laughing and said, ‘You don’t worry about it. Don’t pay much attention to these things. Keep up the good work that you are doing.’ He closed this chapter there and then.”

Milind was seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and HIT: The First Case.

