Mira Kapoor shares a cute selfie on Husband Shahid Kapoor’s Birthday

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor turns 40 today and the wife Mira Kapoor is not keeping as she is very excited on her Hubby Shahid’s Birthday, we have seen over the time Mira Kapoor winning the hearts of the fans with her sizzling looks, the diva has already garnered a good fan base for herself who look forward to the post of the star and shower their love towards her.

Well today the diva shared an adorable post, with hubby Shahid Kapoor on his Birthday, we see the diva kissing the actor on cheeks and wrote some lovely lines sharing the picture.

Have a look:

Sharing this lovely picture, the diva captioned, “like me better when I’m with you Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look at it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby.

Well indeed this cute picture of the couple shared by wife Mira Kapoor is winning the hearts of the fans all over and no doubt they both always set some major couple goals whenever they share a picture together.

The diva shared another picture of her husband Shahid Kapoor, where the actor was seen in a pool and looked handsome.

Team TellyChakkar wishes Shahid Kapoor, Happy Birthday.

What are your views on this post shared by Mira Kapoor do let us know in the comment section below.

