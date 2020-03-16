Mishap! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer movie’s set catches fire; no casualties reported

Sunny Deol’s younger son, Rajveer was shooting close to the same set for his debut film with Rajshri Productions. He is safe too but the shooting was stopped and the crew and cast were sent home.

MUMBAI: Also read: What! Failure of Shamshera led to Karan Malhotra breaking ties with Ranbir, Read more

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt. We also know that he will be starring in Luv Ranjan’s next film with Shraddha Kapoor. The film has been in a few controversies before over some conflict with the workers.

However, a latest update from the sets of the movie has surfaced. The set of the film caught fire in the afternoon and fortunately, no casualties were reported. But, the makers are sure to face a big loss due to it. The cause of the fire is not certain.

The fire from the Luv Ranjan set created a massive damage and even reached the Rajshri set. The damage incurred will be humongous and it happened to be a sorry sight to see something like that go down to dust.

Also read: Oops! This is how Kamal R Khan takes a dig at Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

Credits: Times of India 

