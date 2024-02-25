Mithun Chakraborty: Humble! The coolie who called him 'hero'

MUMBAI: Mithun Chakraborty, a veteran actor with a career spanning over 300 films in various languages, recently received the prestigious Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the film industry. Despite his illustrious career, Mithun's journey in the industry had a humble beginning marked by struggle and perseverance.

When Mithun first arrived in Mumbai on September 11, 1969, he was a young man with dreams of making it big in Bollywood. As he stepped out of the train at Dadar Railway Station, a coolie called out to him, addressing him as a 'hero'. This simple gesture of being called a hero by a stranger left a lasting impact on Mithun.

However, Mithun later learned that the coolie used to call everyone 'hero' in the hope of getting their luggage to carry. Despite this revelation, Mithun believes that it was the blessings of that coolie that eventually led him to become a hero in Bollywood.

Mithun's early days in Mumbai were challenging, as he struggled to find work and a place to stay. He often slept on water tanks kept on the roofs of buildings, highlighting the hardships he faced in pursuit of his dreams.

Despite the initial struggles, Mithun's perseverance paid off, and he went on to achieve great success in the film industry. He holds the record for playing the lead character in 19 films in 1989, showcasing his popularity and versatility as an actor.

Currently, Mithun has a lineup of films that includes 'The Delhi Files' and 'Lahore 1947'. 'The Delhi Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, will focus on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. The film will also shed light on the truth about Tamil Nadu, according to Vivek. Mithun's collaboration with Vivek on 'The Kashmir Files' has been well-received, and fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects.

