Mithun Chakraborty: Humble! The coolie who called him 'hero'

Mithun Chakraborty, the legendary actor known as the "disco dancer" of Bollywood, had a humble start to his career, with a coolie calling him a 'hero' as he arrived in Mumbai seeking work.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 22:45
movie_image: 
Mithun

MUMBAI: Mithun Chakraborty, a veteran actor with a career spanning over 300 films in various languages, recently received the prestigious Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the film industry. Despite his illustrious career, Mithun's journey in the industry had a humble beginning marked by struggle and perseverance.

When Mithun first arrived in Mumbai on September 11, 1969, he was a young man with dreams of making it big in Bollywood. As he stepped out of the train at Dadar Railway Station, a coolie called out to him, addressing him as a 'hero'. This simple gesture of being called a hero by a stranger left a lasting impact on Mithun.

However, Mithun later learned that the coolie used to call everyone 'hero' in the hope of getting their luggage to carry. Despite this revelation, Mithun believes that it was the blessings of that coolie that eventually led him to become a hero in Bollywood.

Also Read:Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Exclusive! The veteran Actor is stable now, Deets inside

Mithun's early days in Mumbai were challenging, as he struggled to find work and a place to stay. He often slept on water tanks kept on the roofs of buildings, highlighting the hardships he faced in pursuit of his dreams.

Despite the initial struggles, Mithun's perseverance paid off, and he went on to achieve great success in the film industry. He holds the record for playing the lead character in 19 films in 1989, showcasing his popularity and versatility as an actor.

Currently, Mithun has a lineup of films that includes 'The Delhi Files' and 'Lahore 1947'. 'The Delhi Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, will focus on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. The film will also shed light on the truth about Tamil Nadu, according to Vivek. Mithun's collaboration with Vivek on 'The Kashmir Files' has been well-received, and fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects.

Also Read: Condolences! Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani is no more

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: News 18

    
 

Mithun Chakraborty Bollywood Padma Bhushan career struggle perseverance humble beginnings The Delhi Files Lahore 1947 Vivek Agnihotri anti-Sikh riots Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 22:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Chiyaan Vikram: Inspiring! Father's journey from struggling actor to inspiration
MUMBAI: Chiyaan Vikram, one of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, comes from a family with a rich legacy in the...
Tiger Shroff talks about his lineup in movies, confirms starring in Baaghi 4
MUMBAI: Ever since Tiger Shroff entered the film industry, he has stuck to his guns, literally. From his debut in...
Aayush Sharma: Wow! The emotional and action packed Drama 'Ruslaan'
MUMBAI: Actor Aayush Sharma has unveiled a sneak peek of his upcoming movie, 'Ruslaan', describing it as an...
Ranveer Singh: Really! Candidly reveals dating three girls simultaneously
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, known for his charismatic personality and unabashed nature, recently made headlines with a...
Emraan Hashmi: Interesting! Talks about Rajeev Khandelwal's performance in 'Showtime'
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series 'Showtime', has shared...
Mithun Chakraborty: Humble! The coolie who called him 'hero'
MUMBAI: Mithun Chakraborty, a veteran actor with a career spanning over 300 films in various languages, recently...
Recent Stories
Chiyaan
Chiyaan Vikram: Inspiring! Father's journey from struggling actor to inspiration
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Chiyaan
Chiyaan Vikram: Inspiring! Father's journey from struggling actor to inspiration
Tiger
Tiger Shroff talks about his lineup in movies, confirms starring in Baaghi 4
Aayush
Aayush Sharma: Wow! The emotional and action packed Drama 'Ruslaan'
Ranveer
Ranveer Singh: Really! Candidly reveals dating three girls simultaneously
Aishwarya
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Did You Know! She was the first choice for Padmaavat, not Deepika Padukone
Rambha
Rambha: What! The actress who left stardom for family