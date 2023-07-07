Condolences! Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani is no more

MUMBAI :Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani Chakraborty died on Friday, June 6. The news was confirmed by the actor's younger son Namashi Chakraborty. Mithun used to stay with his mother in Mumbai.

Also read - What! Meet the film actor who was formerly a Naxalite before starring in a blockbuster film

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "Heartfelt condolences to Mithun Chakraborty on the death of his mother. I hope Mithun Da and his family can bear this deep grief." BJP member Agnimitra Paul also tweeted in Bengali, which read, "This loss is beyond repair. Hope that Mithun Da is able to face this hour of grief and loss with strength. Rest in power Aunty. Om Shanti."

— Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) July 7, 2023

Many condolences arrived after confirmation of the news by Mithun's son, actor Namashi. He told Ananda Bazaar Patrika in Bengali, "Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us.”

Three years ago, Mithun Chakraborty lost his father Basantakumar Chakraborty due to kidney failure.

Also read - Exclusive! Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty on why he is not spotted at parties like other star kids, “Where I get spotted or how many parties I attend is boring”

Mithun Chakraborty made his film debut as an actor with Mrigayaa (1976). His performance fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Some of his most notable films include Disco Dancer, Surakksha, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, Yugandhar, The Don, Jallaad and Agneepath. He was recently seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. He also made his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Bestseller in February 2022.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times