Mouni Roy or Nora Fatehi , who is a complete stunner in white

MUMBAI: Two of the most gorgeous divas of Bollywood Nora Fatehi and Mouni Roy had made their strong mark with their immense contribution towards acting industry. Over the time, both the actresses have become two of hottest and fittest divas of all times. On one hand, actress Mouni Roy has made her strong mark right from the television industry to Bollywood, Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi needs no introduction in Bollywood, as she always makes her fans groove on her songs.

Both the divas are no less than each other in terms of flaunting their looks, and today we have come across this amazing collage picture of both the actresses, where they can be seen slaying in white, and grabbing the attention from the fans as they look stunning.

Have a look

Indeed we cannot take our eyes off from this picture of both the actresses, and they both are raising the temperature on social media in their own way with their photos.

Well we are in a fix, and we cannot pick any one name from these actresses. What do you feel, which actress is slaying better in white? Do let us know in the comments section below.

