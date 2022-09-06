Much-Awaited! Finally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan breaks her silence on working with her hubby

MUMBAI: Fans are super excited to see their favourite Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan sharing the screen space together, however, that might take some time as the Bollywood queen expressed her desire to work with her hubby but keeping her family and child as her priority.

Recently in a media interaction, Aishwarya was questioned about working with hubby Abhishek again, to which she looked up in the sky and said," It should happen. My priority is still my family and my child. I braved and stepped out to complete Mani sir's Ponniyin Selvan, but that doesn't change my focus for my family and Aaradhya."

Recently Aishwarya broke into a dance with hubby Abhishek at IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi and their chemistry was one of the highlights of the night. While Abhishek dedicated the performance to his daughter Aaradhya and his speech for his ladies left his fans in awe of the Bachchan family. He openly said that Aaradhya's mama is the best and I love her. Ash couldn't stop blushing.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan's recently released Dasvi grabbed a lot of attention and his performance was highly praised. While talking about Aishwarya, she will be seen next in a south film Ponniyin Selvan and has completed the shoot of the film, while she will also be collaborating with Rajnikanth in Thalaivar 169.



