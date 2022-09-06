Much-Awaited! Finally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan breaks her silence on working with her hubby

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were last seen together in Karan Johar’s birthday bash where the actress was massively trolled for her style outfit

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 10:17
movie_image: 
Much-Awaited! Finally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan breaks her silence on working with her hubby

MUMBAI: Fans are super excited to see their favourite Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan sharing the screen space together, however, that might take some time as the Bollywood queen expressed her desire to work with her hubby but keeping her family and child as her priority.

Recently in a media interaction, Aishwarya was questioned about working with hubby Abhishek again, to which she looked up in the sky and said," It should happen. My priority is still my family and my child. I braved and stepped out to complete Mani sir's Ponniyin Selvan, but that doesn't change my focus for my family and Aaradhya."

Also Read:

Interesting! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had opened up about how she deals with negative criticism and focuses on the positives

Recently Aishwarya broke into a dance with hubby Abhishek at IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi and their chemistry was one of the highlights of the night. While Abhishek dedicated the performance to his daughter Aaradhya and his speech for his ladies left his fans in awe of the Bachchan family. He openly said that Aaradhya's mama is the best and I love her. Ash couldn't stop blushing.

Also Read:

Amazing! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to collaborate with THIS iconic star in her upcoming project

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan's recently released Dasvi grabbed a lot of attention and his performance was highly praised. While talking about Aishwarya, she will be seen next in a south film Ponniyin Selvan and has completed the shoot of the film, while she will also be collaborating with Rajnikanth in Thalaivar 169.


Credit: BollywoodLife

Bollywood movies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan IIFA Guru Dhoom 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 10:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets trolled on her cake cutting video with husband Raj Kundra, netizens are saying this women will forgive her rich husband for anything
MUMBAI : Actress Shilpa Shetty is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry....
Sexy! Check out the times actress Juhi Bhatt raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI : Actress Juhi Bhatt is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space, we have seen some...
Revealed! THIS is the reason Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat did not want to be vocal about their break-up
MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat haven't ended their relationship leaving Shara fans heartbroken. The couple got...
Anupama : Oh No! Anupama senses something is fishy in the Shah house as Baa takes the responsibility of the house
MUMBAI : Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupama : OMG! Barkha and Ankush finally meet Samar, Pakhi, and Toshu
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
MAJOR HINT! Aryan flops Jyoti's plan; Imlie realizes the loophole in Aryan's reports
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. Also read:...
Recent Stories
raj-shilpa
Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets trolled on her cake cutting video with husband Raj Kundra, netizens are saying this women will forgive her rich husband for anything
Latest Video