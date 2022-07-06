Interesting! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had opened up about how she deals with negative criticism and focuses on the positives

She said that she recognizes that there is so much more than negativity and the natural sting that follows since we were humans. The actress added that it also depended upon perspectives and outlooks and that with honesty, self-help, self-healing, we can hold onto our sense of self.

Interesting! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had opened up about how she deals with negative criticism and focuses on the positives

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been in the news lately because of her taste in outfits and dressing styles. Aishwarya has been the first Bollywood actress who aced the Cannes Red Carpet all those years ago and every year, her looks are amongst the most anticipated ones.

Just a few days back, Aishwarya walked the Cannes Red Carpet this year and she was trolled by the netizens for the same. When she attended Karan Johar’s birthday bash this year, once again she was questioned for her choices. Aishwarya never loses her stoic and poise attitude and is known for her replies to such trolls and criticisms.

In 2018, in an interview with The Indian Express, the actress opened up about the negative criticism she faced over the years. “Even in various phases of life, there has been a negativity which is a good balance to offset the immense amount of positivity I have received at various phases of my life and whether it’s in your school life, student life, college life or joining the movies,” says the actress and also adds that she had developed the habit of focusing on the positives much earlier in her life. She said that she recognizes that there is so much more than negativity and the natural sting that follows since we were humans.

The actress added that it also depended upon perspectives and outlooks and that with honesty, self-help, self-healing, we can hold onto our sense of self. 

