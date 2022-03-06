Ouch! Netizens want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to change her stylist

MUMBAI: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended a conference in Mumbai. She remained the highlight of the event and looked ravishing in a white full-sleeves dress with bold red lipstick and hair open with a middle parting. The Taal actress has time and again proved that age is just a number for her as even in her 40s, she can make men go weak in the knees.

But her look failed to impress fans who trolled the actress for her outfit and for her bright lipstick. In a viral video, Aish was seen gracing the event and received a warm welcome on the stage. She looked pretty in a white outfit with her hair left open. However, soon after the video surfaced online, troll took a dig at the actress and said she needs to change her stylish. One irate user commented, “what’s wrong with her fashion, please change your stylist.” Another troll reacted, “Can ash stop using red lipstick plz?”

Have a look.

Earlier, the Devdas actress was trolled for her look at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. She wore a gold shimmery dress teamed with a black coat. Many users called her out for wearing the black coat and said she ‘badly needs a stylist.’

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The comedy drama was released in 2018. The actress is making her smashing comeback with Mani Ratnam’s upcoming historical epic, Ponniyin Selvan.

Aishwarya recently marked her 21st appearance at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where she is a regular fixture at the red carpet. Haters didn't even spare her Cannes look. Some posed a few nasty comments on several social media pages where the pictures and videos were posted. Aishwarya got trolled for her choice of clothes by some while others commented on her using 'too much botox'.

