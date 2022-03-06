Ouch! Netizens want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to change her stylist

Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended a conference in Mumbai. She remained the highlight of the event and looked ravishing in a white full-sleeves dress with bold red lipstick and hair open with a middle parting.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 15:11
movie_image: 
Ouch! Netizens want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to change her stylist

MUMBAI: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended a conference in Mumbai. She remained the highlight of the event and looked ravishing in a white full-sleeves dress with bold red lipstick and hair open with a middle parting. The Taal actress has time and again proved that age is just a number for her as even in her 40s, she can make men go weak in the knees. 

But her look failed to impress fans who trolled the actress for her outfit and for her bright lipstick. In a viral video, Aish was seen gracing the event and received a warm welcome on the stage. She looked pretty in a white outfit with her hair left open. However, soon after the video surfaced online, troll took a dig at the actress and said she needs to change her stylish. One irate user commented, “what’s wrong with her fashion, please change your stylist.” Another troll reacted, “Can ash stop using red lipstick plz?”

Have a look.

Earlier, the Devdas actress was trolled for her look at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. She wore a gold shimmery dress teamed with a black coat. Many users called her out for wearing the black coat and said she ‘badly needs a stylist.’

Also read Interesting! Akshay Kumar gets massively trolled over a shared picture, “Chai peene ke liye rassi dheeli rakhi hai”, said a fan

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The comedy drama was released in 2018. The actress is making her smashing comeback with Mani Ratnam’s upcoming historical epic, Ponniyin Selvan.

Aishwarya recently marked her 21st appearance at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where she is a regular fixture at the red carpet. Haters didn't even spare her Cannes look. Some posed a few nasty comments on several social media pages where the pictures and videos were posted. Aishwarya got trolled for her choice of clothes by some while others commented on her using 'too much botox'.

Also read Wow! Meet Fahadh Faasil's wife, Nazriya Nazim

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Spotboye
    

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bollywood actress Entertainment Movie News Film industry Abhishek Bachchan Aaradhya Amitabh Bachchan Big B
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 15:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Banni Chow Home Delivery is an opportunity to boost my career: Neha Rana
MUMBAI: Neha Rana is not only beautiful but also has a talented personality.Also Read: ...
Huge update! Police deny that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted to his gang's involvement in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that...
EXCLUSIVE! Kanupriya Pandit on how things will turn out to be between Ram and Meera in BALH 2: Our equation will change leaps and bounds post the the leap
MUMBAI: Kanupriya Pandit is a renowned actress who has worked in several movies and television shows in her long career...
Super Sexy! From Shehnaaz Gill to Erica Fernandes take a look at the wet looks of theses tv actress
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Television actresses are always looked up as...
Nima Denzongpa: Kya Baat Hai! Virat points out the subtle inequality towards women
MUMBAI: In the show, we see how Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her...
EXCLUSIVE! Aashram fame Rajeev Siddhartha to be seen Voot's upcoming show
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of digital. A lot of new web shows are...
Recent Stories
Huge update! Police deny that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted to his gang's involvement in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder
Huge update! Police deny that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted to his gang's involvement in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder
Latest Video