Much-Awaited! Producer Ritesh Sidhwani hints at Hollywood villain in Don 3? Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: It’s been over a decade since Don 2 was released and rumours are strong that Farhan Akhtar is currently writing the third film. Amid all the speculations, producer Ritesh Sidhwani finally breaks the silence about the film and reveals if we’re going to see a Hollywood star playing the villain in the upcoming movie.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar recently sat with Joe and Anthony Russo aka Russo Brothers as they are in India to promote their latest Netflix release The Gray Man. During their conversation, Ritesh was asked about any update related to Don 3 and if they’re planning to rope in an international actor for the antagonist’s role.

Although the producer didn’t reveal much and said, “I think we should talk about Don 3 when we are ready to talk about it. That’s the standard line for any question about Don 3!” When asked about having a Western antagonist, to this, Ritesh assured that one day, it will be possible, “We would come there, trust me.”

There were rumours that Shah Rukh Khan has backed out from the future Don Films and makers were looking out for a new actor to play the part. Reportedly, the makers even considered Ranveer Singh but in the end, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were finalised for a crossover thriller.

Latest Video