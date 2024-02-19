Must Read! 16 Old Bollywood Actors Who Redefined Cinema: From Prem Chopra to Zeenat Aman

MUMBAI: The Bollywood industry has been blessed with a plethora of evergreen actors whose influence transcends generations. These stalwarts have not only left an indelible mark on the silver screen but also continue to inspire young and rising talents in the industry. Here's a list of 16 old living Bollywood actors who have redefined cinema and continue to captivate audiences with their timeless performances:

Prem Chopra

Date of Birth: 23 September 1935 (age 88)

Known for: Acting in 380 films over 60 years, often portraying a villain with a soft-spoken diction.

Zeenat Aman

Date of Birth: 19 November 1951 (age 72)

Known for: Establishing herself as a leading actress in the 1970s with iconic roles in films like "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" (1978).

Manoj Kumar

Date of Birth: 24 July 1937 (age 86)

Known for: Acting in films with patriotic themes, earning him the nickname "Bharat Kumar," and winning numerous awards.

Dharmendra

Date of Birth: 8 December 1935 (age 88)

Known for: Being one of the most successful actors in Hindi cinema, with over 300 films to his credit, and receiving the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Amitabh Bachchan

Date of Birth: 11 October 1942 (age 81)

Known for: Playing pivotal roles in over 200 films, including iconic films like "Sholay" (1975) and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" (2001).

Jaya Bachchan

Date of Birth: 9 April 1948 (age 75)

Known for: Stellar performances in films like "Abhimaan" (1973) and "Sholay" (1975), often starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Parikshit Sahni

Date of Birth: 1 January 1944 (age 80)

Known for: Memorable roles in films like "3 Idiots" and "PK," and for his contributions to TV series.

Kabir Bedi

Date of Birth: 16 January 1946 (age 78)

Known for: Portraying Emperor Shah Jahan in "Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story" and the villainous Sanjay Verma in "Khoon Bhari Maang" (1988).

Shatrughan Sinha

Date of Birth: 15 July 1946 (age 77)

Known for: Acting in numerous films like "Dostana" and "Muqabla," and his long-standing career in politics.

Anupam Kher

Date of Birth: 7 March 1955 (age 68)

Known for: Featuring in 500 films in different languages and receiving accolades like the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.

Naseeruddin Shah

Date of Birth: 20 July 1950 (age 73)

Known for: Acting in diverse roles in films like "Krrish" and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," and his contributions to Indian and international cinema.

Pankaj Kapur

Date of Birth: 29 May 1954 (age 69)

Known for: Being a versatile actor in films, TV, and theatre, with notable roles in "Maqbool" and "Finding Fanny."

Rekha

Date of Birth: 10 October 1954 (age 69)

Known for: Starring in over 180 films and winning several accolades, including a National Film Award.

Jeetendra

Date of Birth: 7 April 1942 (age 81)

Known for: Acting in successful films like "Parichay" and "Farz," and being the father of Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor.

Helen

Date of Birth: 21 November 1938 (age 85)

Known for: Her celebrated dance performances and appearances in over 1000 films, making her a prolific performer in Hindi cinema.

Waheeda Rahman

Date of Birth: 3 February 1938 (age 86)

Known for: Being one of Hindi cinema's most accomplished actresses, with a career spanning over five decades and receiving prestigious awards like the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.

These actors, along with others like Saira Banu, Randhir Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Shakti Kapoor, Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Neetu Kapoor, and Asha Parekh, continue to be cherished for their contributions to Indian cinema. Their timeless performances and enduring legacy serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

