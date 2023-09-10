Amazing! From Mohit Raina to Arun Govil, these 4 actors made a mark with their devotional roles, check it out

MUMBAI: Television is flooded with a variety of shows where the audience get attracted towards the story, the actors or both. However, there aren’t a lot of TV shows which leave a mark in the viewers’ minds.

It takes a great amount of dedication and talent to make something so powerful that stays with the audience throughout their life. It’s not just in the case of the story of a show but also for the characters that add its value to the show.

Also read - Wishes! Mahabharat fame Sourabh Raaj Jain makes his comeback on small screen, fans’ reactions are unmissable

There are times when actors played their role so well that it became their identity, especially when it comes to devotional shows. Now here we bring to you 5 actors who defined their roles to the best and left a strong mark.

1-Mohit Raina as Mahadev

Mohit Raina gave such a good performance as Mahadev that even after working in other projects, everytime someone imagines Mahadev, they think of Mohit Raina. Mohit really earned his fame from Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev.

2-Sumedh Mudgalkar as Lord Krishna

Sumedh as young Krishna from RadhaKrishn was paired opposite Mallika Singh as Radha. The show earned a lot of praise and loved the chemistry between Mallika and Sumedh as if they were really Radha and Krishna.

3-Arun Govil as Lord Ram

The first episode of Ramayan aired on 25th Jan, 1987. This attracted a huge amount of audience who dedicatedly watch the show everyday, without missing a single episode. Arun Govil did not just play the character of Lord Ram but at times, fans really believed that he was Lord Ram himself. This says a lot about how skilfully he played the character.

4-Sourabh Raaj jain as Lord Vishnu

Currently seen as a host for Zee News’ prime-time news show DNA, Sourabh has played a variety of roles, always managing to surprise the audiences with his skill-set. However, he rose to fame with his portrayal of Lord Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. He was then recognized by his role in Mahabharat as Lord Krishna. The roles were played so strongly that for the audiences it became Sourabh’s image in their minds.

Also read - Here's how Sumedh Mudgalkar made his fans' Janmashtami extra special

Tell us what you think about these actors and the characters.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.