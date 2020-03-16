Wishes! Mahabharat fame Sourabh Raaj Jain makes his comeback on small screen, fans’ reactions are unmissable

MUMBAI : Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is all set to return to the small screen with a new show. Recently his fans took to his Twitter account and congratulated him for coming back on television. Not only that, they also celebrated his previous work as an actor and shared their excitement of seeing him back on-screen.

The actor tweeted “And the trend #SourabhRaajJain is still going on. Hope this manifests into the kind of projects I am looking out for..this only makes my determination stronger to work harder and with passion...thank you tweetheartsss”

After seeing his tweets his fans retweeted and showered him with love and support. One of the fans tweeted, “Shona every good thing will manifest nd u will get the best of everything coz u deserve nothing less than d bestest u keep doing your best, god will keep blessing you and the best will keep coming ur way”,

Another fan commented “You deserve best ..you fans deserve your new projects #SourabhRaajJain." A user wrote, "ILL MANIFEST FOR YOU TOO CAUSE YOU DESERVE EVERYTHING."

Sourabh is known for his shows like Remix, dance shows like Nach Baliye and also been part of hit soap, Qubool Hai. He was last seen Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor also played the role of Hassan Farouqi in the Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Qubool Hai 2.0.

Credit: ETimes