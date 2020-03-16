Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya as their favourite show over Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain!

We ran a poll recently on our social media and the audience picked up Channa Mereya as their favourite show.

MUMBAI : Star Bharat is turning into one of the top platforms for interesting and engrossing content. Whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, the audience has always reinforced the notions of the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has recently come up with a wide range of new shows like Channa Mereya, Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain, Ajooni, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho and more.

But here in this article, we bring to you about what the statistical data when asked which show they liked the most between Channa Mereya and Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain.

We ran a poll recently on our social media and the audience picked up Channa Mereya as their favourite show.

The audience voted 59% for Channa Mereya and 41% for Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain.

Have a look!

Channa Mereya stars Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh and Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni Garewal in the lead roles whereas Star Bharat’s Bahut Pyar Karte Hai which stars Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles.

Well, what is your take on the same?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay gripped to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates. 

Channa Mereya Bahot Pyaar Karte Hain Karan Wahi Niyati Fatnani Karan V Grover Sayli Salunkhe Star Bharat Sandiip Sikcand Beyond Dreams TV news TellyChakkar Poll audience poll TellyChakkar
Latest Video